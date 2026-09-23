State of the Beavs: Beaver Football Looks To Sustain Momentum After First Win of Shephard Era

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

Oregon State football have their first win under JaMarcus Shephard's direction after defeating the Montana Grizzlies this past Saturday by a score of 52-17.

After that contest, Shephard praised his team's efforts to get their first victory on the board and take heed of the message he has been trying to send since he arrived in Corvallis: that this is only the beginning. This week, you'll hear part of the audio from Shephard's Monday presser and his thoughts on this week's return trip to Texas to face the UTEP Miners in El Paso.

On this week's State of the Beavs, your host Matt Bagley also dives into what we, as a fanbase, learned about this Beaver team from the Montana game and what the next steps should be in order to sustain that momentum moving forward.

All that, plus Bagley's five games to watch in college football this weekend as conference play begins in most of the country. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics:

-What we learned, what we didn't, and what's next after the Beavers ripped Montana to move to 1-2 on the year.

-A look ahead to Oregon State's second trip to the state of Texas this year, facing the UTEP Miners in the historic Sun Bowl.

-Hear JaMarcus Shephard's Monday media availability in full. Shephard and his staff continue to preach high expectations, noting that fans should expect to see the ball continue to be spread around on offense as Braden Atkinson gets more and more comfortable as the starting quarterback.

-The five college football games that Matt Bagley will be watching this weekend, and you should too!

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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