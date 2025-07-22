Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Changes for Oregon State Football and Baseball in 2025-2026

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, right, runs throwing drills with his quarterbacks during the first day of spring practice at the Tommy Prothro Football Complex on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, right, runs throwing drills with his quarterbacks during the first day of spring practice at the Tommy Prothro Football Complex on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. / Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the fall sports season only a few weeks away, the Oregon State Beavers are ready to take their next step in the new world of college athletics. This week on the football side, your host Matt Bagley goes over three important changes on both offense and defense to note for Oregon State in the new season.

The Beaver baseball program has also undergone some major reshuffling in recent weeks, with key players leaving and new ones entering via the transfer portal.

Plus, even more on everyone's favorite topic: conference realignment and specifically how it relates to the next chapter for the Pac-12. Go Beavs.

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

