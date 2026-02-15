Top 5 Offensive Additions Oregon State Made in the 2026 Transfer Portal Window

The Oregon State Beavers and coach JaMarcus Shephard utilized the transfer portal in Shephard's first offseason with the team, adding talent on both sides of the ball to prepare for the Beavers first year back in a reformed Pac-12 conference.

These are the offensive additions that could have the biggest impact on Shephard's offense in the new season.

Adonis McDaniel - WR (Mercer)

McDaniel, the junior wide receiver transfer from Mercer, should have a great opportunity at seeing the field and producing on offense in 2026. McDaniel had a promising 2025 season, recording 52 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns. The Beavers lost wide receiver weapon Trent Walker to the portal this past offseason, potentially opening a spot for McDaniel to fill.

AJ Newberry - RB (Vanderbilt)

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back AJ Newberry (23) runs with the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Newberry was a running back transfer from Vanderbilt, where he featured against SEC competition. Newberry didn't see much playing time, but was still able to record three touchdowns in his junior season. Newberry scored twice against Georgia State for Vanderbilt while taking four carries for 17 yards. As Oregon State has found out over the last few seasons, having an abundance of running backs isn't a bad thing.

Braden Atkinson - QB (Mercer)

Mercer Bears quarterback Braden Atkinson (11) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead the Mercer Bears 35-17 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atkinson, like McDaniel, transferred to Oregon State from Mercer. Atkinson had a fantastic freshman season with the Bears, throwing for 3,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions. Atkinson could apply pressure for the quarterback room after proving to be an effective Division I starter, though we'll see how he responds to the jump up in competition.

Xayvion Noland - WR (Texas Rio Grande Valley)

Noland transferred to Oregon State from new Division I member UTRGV. Noland brings explosiveness and separation as a wide receiver that could see him catapulted into one of the starting wide receiver positions. Noland compiled 37 receptions for 776 yards and seven touchdowns in his sophomore season, including one game where Noland put together a five-catch, 171-yard game that included two touchdown grabs.

DeCorion Temple - TE (Central Michigan)

Temple transferred to Oregon State from Central Michigan where he was the starting tight end. Listed at 6-5, Temple will provide a vertical downfield threat for Oregon State. Temple recorded 17 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns in his junior season with Central Michigan.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI