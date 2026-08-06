State of the Beavs: Fall Camp Begins For Oregon State Football

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

Ahead of the 2026 college football season, the Oregon State Beavers have begun their final preparations with fall camp. JaMarcus Shephard's staff have some decisions to make about a few key positions in order to give the Beavs the best chance of a fast start when they travel to Houston for the season opener on September 5.

This week on a new State of the Beavs, Matt Bagley and Ben Pahl dive into all things Oregon State football, and look back at Pahl's longform series from the summer: the top ten Oregon State football games since 2000. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-With fall camp underway, the immediate future of Oregon State football is the primary topic on the menu. Does Shephard have the right culture in place for the program to show significant improvement? Will a starting quarterback other than Maalik Murphy emerge in the opening days of fall camp?

-What other position battles deserve our attention for the 2026 Beavers?

-The Beavers' roster is mostly healthy to begin fall camp. Can it stay that way after several important players missed time in the spring?

-With recent federal court rulings, some of Oregon State's players from last season may be able to bounce back for another season of eligibility, including experienced center Van Wells.

-A lot has happened in college football since the turn of the century. Over the summer, Ben Pahl ranked the top ten Oregon State football games since 2000. Did you favorite Beaver victory of the modern era make the list?





More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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