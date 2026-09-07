Pro Beavs: Bazzana Heating Up, Rasmussen Dominates on the Hill

It's been a big week for former Beavers in the MLB. Rutschman's bat has come to life for the surging Red Sox, while Kwan and Bazzana try and lead Cleveland into the postseason.

Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays

Aug 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best professional pitcher in Oregon State baseball history aided the MLB East-leading Rays by tossing a gem against the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Ever since a rough outing against the Blue Jays back on August 19th, the All-Star right-hander has certainly gotten back into form, having now allowed just four earned runs over his last 19 innings pitched. A couple nights ago in Dallas, he allowed just three hits and one run across seven innings. Rasmussen struck out seven in this contest and didn't walk a single one.

Wade Meckler - LA Angels

Sep 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meckler continues to produce for the Angels, and had a two-RBI performance on Saturday in their 6-1 win over the Pirates. Though he may not have a lot of power, Meckler has hit in seven of his last eight games, and has more than proven that he belongs in a starting role at the major league level. Meckler leads the Angels in batting average amongst qualified hitters.

Travis Bazzana - Cleveland Guardians

Sep 4, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Travis Bazzana (37) celebrates his game-winning single in the tenth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a week-long slump, the 2025 number one pick has come roaring onto the scene over the past few games. On Friday, Bazzana went two for three and homered in an important 4-3 win over Detroit. He followed this up with another two-hit performance in a one-run victory yesterday. Bazzana has now had multiple hits in three straight games.

Adley Rutschman - Boston Red Sox

Sep 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) heads to the bullpen before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a slow start to his Red Sox career, Rutschman is starting to really figure things out at the plate. Following an 0-14 slump, he exploded with a three-hit performance in a win over the Yankees. One week later, Rutschman homered twice against his former team in a return to Baltimore. He has been an excellent defensive catcher for the surging Red Sox, who are now comfortably sitting in a wild card spot at the moment, with 18 regular season games remaining.

Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians

Sep 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Steven Kwan (38) hits a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more consistent leadoff hitters in the entire league, Kwan has been a big help in Cleveland's push for the final AL wild card spot. He leads the team in both batting average and on-base percentage, and had a two-hit game yesterday in their win over the Tigers. The Guardians are currently one game up on Toronto for the final AL playoff spot, and it could be a very close race down to the finish.