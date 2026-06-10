State of the Beavs: Kevin Griffin Introduced As Oregon State's New AD

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

After a few months of searching, Oregon State has landed their replacement for outgoing athletic director Scott Barnes with former Ohio State associate AD Kevin Griffin.

Griffin has a tall task in front of him to lead the department into the new version of the Pac-12 Conference next month. That's the biggest topic on the docket this week after Griffin was introduced in Corvallis on Tuesday. Hear audio from Griffin's introductory press conference on this week's episode of the podcast.

Your host Matt Bagley is also joined this week by site contributors Ben Pahl and John Severs to discuss the Griffin hire. The group also take a look at the Beaver baseball's program exit from the NCAA Tournament in the Eugene Regional. Mitch Canham's staff will now have to navigate the transfer portal again in order to prepare themselves for a conference schedule in the spring.

What's next for Oregon State sports with a mountain of change still on the horizon? Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Your host Matt Bagley dives into the Kevin Griffin hire and gives his analysis of Griffin's fit at Oregon State.

-Contributors Ben Pahl and John Severs join Bagley for a discussion on the major Beavs storylines from the start of the summer. This includes baseball's exit from the NCAA Tournament as well as Griffin's hire. Severs was on-hand for Griffin's introductory press conference.

-Hear audio from the new man in charge, himself. Kevin Griffin was introduced in Corvallis on Tuesday in front of local media and other key Oregon State stakeholders.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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