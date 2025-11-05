Oregon State Beavers On SI

State of the Beavs: Leading the Pac-2 + Basketball Season is Here

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) and quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) celebrate a defensive stop against the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) and quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) celebrate a defensive stop against the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon State football picked up their second consecutive victory over the weekend, winning a low-scoring affair against the Washington State Cougars 10-7. It's a moment that had interim head coach Robb Akey, and all of Beaver Nation, overjoyed. It's not all great news for Beaver football this week, as defensive back Exodus Ayers has been arrested on multiple counts pertaining to domestic violence.

Plus, Beaver basketball season is here and the OSU men have started the campaign with a victory over North Dakota State. Your host Matt Bagley is back to break it all down in another big week for Oregon State sports. Go Beavs.

Topics This Week:

-The win over Wazzu
-Robb Akey's presser
-The latest on Exodus Ayers
-MBB season opening win
-Tinkle/Lake II/Yaak presser
-5 College Football Games To Watch This Week

MORE: Next Steps For Oregon State Football After Win Over Washington State

Have You Checked Out State of the Beavs?

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Matt Bagley
MATT BAGLEY

Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.

Home/Football