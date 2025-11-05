State of the Beavs: Leading the Pac-2 + Basketball Season is Here
Oregon State football picked up their second consecutive victory over the weekend, winning a low-scoring affair against the Washington State Cougars 10-7. It's a moment that had interim head coach Robb Akey, and all of Beaver Nation, overjoyed. It's not all great news for Beaver football this week, as defensive back Exodus Ayers has been arrested on multiple counts pertaining to domestic violence.
Plus, Beaver basketball season is here and the OSU men have started the campaign with a victory over North Dakota State. Your host Matt Bagley is back to break it all down in another big week for Oregon State sports. Go Beavs.
Topics This Week:
-The win over Wazzu
-Robb Akey's presser
-The latest on Exodus Ayers
-MBB season opening win
-Tinkle/Lake II/Yaak presser
-5 College Football Games To Watch This Week
