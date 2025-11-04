Oregon State Beavers On SI

Next Steps For Oregon State Football After Win Over Washington State

Oregon State has just three games remaining after their win against Pac-2 rival Washington State. Here are the next steps for Oregon State to finish out their season strong.

Kyle Clements

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gabarri Johnson (5) throws a pass during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gabarri Johnson (5) throws a pass during the second half against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon State Beavers collected back to back wins for the first time this season after defeating Washington State 10-7 in a defensive battle at Reser Stadium. With just three games left on the Beavers 2025 schedule, here are the next steps forward for the Beavs.

Keep Feeding Anthony Hankerson

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) brakes away on a big run during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson was almost the entire Oregon State offense in their week 10 win over Washington State.

Hankerson managed 132 yards on 25 carries and scored what would be the only touchdown for Oregon State in their win. Hankerson has now rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games and his field vision seems to be getting better as the season progresses. Until teams can show they can load the box effectively and stop Hankerson, keep running him.

Stick With Gabarri Johnson Moving Forward

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gabarri Johnson (5) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images


This one seems a tad odd considering Johnson didn’t play a huge role in the Beavers 10-7 win over Washington State, but the team's body language around Johnson was a vast improvement that shouldn't be overlooked.

While Johnson went just 10-for-15 for 33 yards, he protected the football and didn't force anything down the field that wasn't there. With Maalik Murphy’s run-of-form at Oregon State being what it has been, it makes the most sense to stick with what is working. Plus, if Johnson sticks around for the impending new staff, he could set himself up for the starting job in 2026.

Give The Younger Players More Playing Time

Nov 1, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) is congratulated in the end zone for a running touchdown against the Washington State Cougars during the fourth quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images


With the Oregon State 2025 season essentially a wash and virtually no hope for a bowl game, the Beavers should start looking at what next year’s roster will look like and try to get film on as many young players as possible.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Taz Reddicks was impressive in the Oregon State offense in their win over Washington State, catching two passes for 37 yards which led all Oregon State pass catchers. The Beavers should look at Zack Card as another running back who can spell Hankerson when he needs a breather, as Card is still relatively young and could be a key cog in the offense next season. Card saw just one carry in the win over Washington State.

Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

