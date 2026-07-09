State of the Beavs: Listener Q&A + Pac-12 Football Questions

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

This week on a new episode of State of the Beavs, Matt Bagley answers sent in by our loyal listeners via BlueSky.

Want to send in a question of your own? Reach out to @BagleySports on the platform, or send an email to mbagleyradio@gmail.com.

The other big story this week focuses on the continuing rollout of the Pac-12 Conference. The league officially launched on July 1 with nine full members: Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State, and Washington State. Did Teresa Gould and company make as big of a splash as they could have?

Staying with the theme of the Pac-12, Matt also takes a look at the players expected to make the biggest splash in the league this season for Oregon State, as well as their new conference mates. We also present questions for each Pac-12 member program at the dawn of a new era. Go Beavs.

Editor's Note: Obviously, we would not be able to do a listener Q&A episode without listeners. Thank you for helping this show grow over the last few years!

This Week's Topics

-Matt gives his thoughts on what the Pac-12 Conference and its member schools did to celebrate the league's official relaunch. What should we expect from the league in the first academic year?

-Questions for each Pac-12 member school that we will likely get answers to in the coming months.

-13 Oregon State players were named to Athlon Sports' All-Pac-12 teams. Did they get it right?

-Your questions on Oregon State athletics and more from BlueSky.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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