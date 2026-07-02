What teams are in the new Pac-12 in 2026-2027?

On July 1, the Pac-12 Conference officially relaunched operations after a tumultuous four-year period. Seven new full-time members joined Oregon State and Washington State (holdovers from the old configuration of the league) in the league once dubbed the "Conference of Champions."

Those new full-time members are Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State. In addition to those seven full-time members, 12 teams have joined the Pac-12 as affiliate members across five Olympic sports, on top of several pre-existing affiliate members.

The 2026-2027 academic year will be the first with the new league configuration.

Full Members

Boise State Broncos

Colorado State Rams

Fresno State Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs*

Oregon State Beavers

San Diego State Aztecs

Texas State Bobcats

Utah State Aggies

Washington State Cougars

*Gonzaga has not sponsored varsity football since 1941

Affiliate Members

^Air Force (Wrestling)

Arkansas-Little Rock (Wrestling)

^Cal Baptist (Men's Soccer, Women's Swimming)

Cal Poly (Wrestling, ^Men's Soccer)

Cal State Bakersfield (Wrestling)

Dallas Baptist (Baseball)

^North Dakota State (Wrestling)

^Northern Colorado (Wrestling)

^Northern Illinois (Wrestling)

^South Dakota State (Wrestling)

^Southern Utah (Women's Gymnastics)

^UC Riverside (Men's Soccer)

^UC San Diego (Men's Soccer)

^New Affiliate Member Program

Back in 2022, the University of Southern California and UCLA both announced their intention to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference just prior to the 2024-2025 season. Shortly thereafter, Oregon and Washington made the decision to also jump to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah jumped to the Big 12 Conference, while Cal and Stanford joined the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In the ensuing years, new commissioner Teresa Gould and company have been agressive in expansion beyond retaining Oregon State and Washington State, adding enough teams to continue as a Football Bowl Subdivision conference and maintain automatic bids into the men's and women's NCAA Basketball Tournaments.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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