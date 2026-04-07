State of the Beavs: Looming Transfer Portal Trouble For Oregon State Basketball

Things are starting to take shape for the Oregon State football program. JaMarcus Shephard is looking to see where the remaining pieced of his team can fit for the 2026 season as spring ball continues. Shephard also noted this week that he hopes he will get to be part of selecting OSU's next athletic director.

Meanwhile, the men's basketball program has now added four assistant coaches to help Justin Joyner take the first step as head coach. Learn who those new additions are and how their backgrounds can be beneficial to the rebuild. That rebuild is helped along by Josiah Lake's pledge to return to Corvallis for another season.

Scott Rueck's women's basketball program is also looking at significant turnover again heading into their first year in the new Pac-12. What are the key roster holes that the OSU women will have to fill?

Oregon State baseball remains in the top ten this week despite a blowout loss to Washington last week. The good news is Mitch Canham's team look to be surging again with a four-game road winning streak.

Your host Matt Bagley dives into all that and more this week on a new episode of State of the Beavs. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-The week that was for Oregon State football continuing spring practice

-Justin Joyner has made several new additions to his men's basketball coaching staff. Who is headed to Corvallis with the former Michigan assistant?

-The women's basketball program is dealing with transfer portal attrition ahead of the window officially opening.

-Oregon State baseball's tough loss to Washington, and how they made up for that misstep with a sweep at Lamar - what do those mixed results mean for the second half of Oregon State's season?

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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