State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football Coaching Candidates To Watch
Depending on who you ask, some would say that Oregon State football's loss to Sam Houston on Saturday marked a new low for the program. It's an ever devolving situation that even we didn't think would get to this point, but here we are.
While Robb Akey may have started as a viable candidate for the permanent head coaching job, this latest failure likely killed any hopes on that front. So who should be on the Beavers' radar now? Your host Matt Bagley gives his thoughts on the latest candidates in the coaching search.
Plus, reacting to Oregon State basketball's successful start to the 2025-2026 season and five CFB gamest to watch. Go Beavs.
