Pro Beavs: Beaver Bats Steal the Show in Minneapolis

It was a historic day for professional Beavers in the Twin Cities on Sunday in Cleveland's 9-2 win. Kwan, Bazzana and Larnach each homered, while the three former Beavs combined for a total of seven hits and six RBIs. Elsewhere, Drew Rasmussen continues to shut down opposing offenses, while Rutschman and his Red Sox close in on a playoff berth.

Travis Bazzana - Cleveland Guardians

Bazzana has come to life at a critical juncture in the Guardians' season. He's hit in eight of the last nine games, and has tallied two or more hits in five of those contests. In Cleveland's victory over the Twins on Sunday, the 2024 number one overall pick went 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs. It would be a fantastic opportunity if he got to play in the postseason this year, and these final eleven regular season games will be absolutely crucial.

Matt Boyd - Chicago Cubs

To put it bluntly, the 34 year-old left-hander has been coughing up a lot of earned runs in his last few outings. His ERA has climbed to over 4, which is a concern for the Chicago Cubs as they head towards postseason play. The Cubs will need Boyd to get things back together if they want to make a deep playoff run.

Steven Kwan - Cleveland Guardians

The main engine of the Guardians' offense has been delivering as Cleveland fights for the final AL wild card spot. The 2025 All-Star has hit in eight consecutive games, including a 3-4 outing in the win on Sunday. In the first half of September, Kwan is batting .304. With eleven regular season games left to play, the Guardians are a single game up on the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL wild card spot. It's also worth noting that Cleveland is just 1.5 games behind CWS for the AL-Central division lead. Cleveland and CWS play each-other today and tomorrow.

Adley Rutschman - Boston Red Sox

Boston's starting catcher has been an important part of the Red Sox lineup as they inch towards October. While his batting average remains slightly down on the season, Rutschman has been getting hits much more consistently, and has been a great defensive catcher. Pending a monumental collapse, Boston will be in the postseason, most likely in the second AL wild card spot.

Drew Rasmussen - Tampa Bay Rays

This guy just continues to be stellar. Over his last two outings, Rasmussen has pitched 14 innings and given up just two earned runs. On Friday against Houston, he went seven full innings and didn't walk a single batter. Tampa Bay's has already guaranteed themselves a playoff berth, but their eyes are locked on winning the AL East. Their magic number to clinch the division is 10.