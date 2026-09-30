State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football Returns to a Pac-12 Schedule

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

After a win over the UTEP Miners in El Paso, the Oregon State Beavers are 2-2 under the direction of JaMarcus Shephard. While many Power Conference programs around the nation likely wouldn't be satisfied with that type of start, it's important to keep perspective on the progress made in Shephard's first several months leading the team.

As your host Matt Bagley looks at that, you'll also hear audio from JaMarcus Shephard's Monday press conference. Oregon State travels to Fort Collins this week for their Pac-12 opener against the Colorado State Rams.

In between all the football talk, we also take some time to discuss the No. 21 Oregon State men's soccer team with our own John Severs, as they get into the home stretch of the 2026 season.

All that, and a look at the five games that you should watch during your college football weekend. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics:

-Putting 2-2 in perspective for the Oregon State football program after needing to wait so long last season to get in the win column.

-Audio from JaMarcus Shephard's Monday press conference after his team's hot start and in preparation for their Pac-12 road trip.

-John Severs stops by to talk Oregon State soccer. While it's been a rough go for the women, the men's program has reached a national ranking of No. 2. The Beavers host San Diego State on Wednesday night in Corvallis.

-Ahead of Oregon State's showdown with Colorado State, our predictions and outlook for Saturday's game.

-Five games to watch on the college football schedule for Week Five.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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