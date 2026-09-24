Oregon State Men's Soccer Powers Past Shorthanded Seattle in 3-1 Win

In only their second home game of the season, and their last game before the start of the Pac-12 schedule, the Oregon State Men's Soccer Team took down the Seattle Redhawks 3-1. The win puts the Beavers' record at 4-1-3.

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Oregon State came out swinging, with Tim Hoffman, Sava Catlett and Gavin Wolff firing shots in the first ten minutes of the match. Henry Blake forced Seattle's first save of the night in the 13th minute, but early in the match Oregon State couldn't get anything past the Seattle defense.

They finally broke through in the 37th minute. Oliver Hernandez Parra took a corner for the Beavers, getting the ball to Gavin Wolff near the goal line. Wolff saved the ball from going out of bounds and got the ball to Evan Carlock in front of the Penalty Box. Carlock fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to put the Beavers up 1-0.

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While that was the only goal of the first half for Oregon State, Seattle ran into other trouble a few minutes later. Redhawk midfielder Brayden Smith picked up a yellow card for Unsporting in the 39th minute, and then picked up a second yellow card for Unsporting in the 41st minute, earning a red card and putting Seattle down a man for the remainder of the match.

Unless you were counting closely though, you wouldn't have noticed the man advantage early in the second half, as Seattle managed to put some early pressure on the Oregon State goal, though they never got a shot off. In the 65h minute though, the Beavers got back on the attack, with Max Eisenberg finding Milo Wray in front of the goal for a leaping kick that put the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal, giving the Beavers a 2-0 lead.

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The Redhawks wouldn't quit, and late in the game they finally found a goal, with Alex Notzka scoring in the 82nd minute. Just a minute later though the wind was taken out of their sails as the team earned a second red card, this time given to Enrique Guerrero for Violent Conduct.

That ended any chance of a Redhawks revival, and in the 85th minute the Beavers put the capper on, with Tim Hoffman passing the ball to a charging Diego Rodriguez for one last insurance goal. That would be the last bit of action Wednesday night, with the Beavers earning a 3-1 win.

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The Beavers have a week off before they'll welcome San Diego State to Paul Lorenz Field for the start of Pac-12 play. The game is set for Wednesday, September 30th, with kick off at 7 PM Pacific.