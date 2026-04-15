State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football's New Identity + MBB's Early Recruiting Wins

Spring football continues this week for the Oregon State Beavers. Head coach Jamarcus Shephard spoke to local media in Corvallis to give an update on his team's progression after getting to see them in action in a live scrimmage. Shephard is already looking to see how far along he can get his team by the time they reach the spring game, which is rapidly approaching.

It's also been a substantially busy period for the men's basketball program, notably securing the commitment of Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year Jackson Rasmussen, who starred for the Idaho Vandals last season. Next season, what can he add to a team that tried several different frontcourt combos under Wayne Tinkle last year.

Meanwhile on the baseball diamond, Oregon State have reached No. 5 in the national rankings as they look to continue the season later this week against Cal State Fullerton. While the Beavers followed an 18-0 win over Washington State with an uncharateristic loss to the Cougs, their sweep of Cal Poly was enough to win the type of favor they needed to move up again and improve their chances of hosting a regional when the regular season wraps up.

Dive into all that and more this week on a new State of the Beavs with your host Matt Bagley. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Hear audio from JaMarcus Shephard's latest press conference as he explains the type of team he hopes to see the Beavers become in the coming months and years.

-Justin Joyner's latest pickups in the transfer portal and what they could mean for Oregon State's rebuild in men's basketball.

-Oregon State baseball have moved into the top five after a blowout win over Washington State and a sweep of Cal Poly in Corvallis.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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