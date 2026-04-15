State of the Beavs: Oregon State Football's New Identity + MBB's Early Recruiting Wins
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Spring football continues this week for the Oregon State Beavers. Head coach Jamarcus Shephard spoke to local media in Corvallis to give an update on his team's progression after getting to see them in action in a live scrimmage. Shephard is already looking to see how far along he can get his team by the time they reach the spring game, which is rapidly approaching.
It's also been a substantially busy period for the men's basketball program, notably securing the commitment of Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year Jackson Rasmussen, who starred for the Idaho Vandals last season. Next season, what can he add to a team that tried several different frontcourt combos under Wayne Tinkle last year.
MORE: Fresno State Transfer DeShawn Gory Commits to Oregon State
Meanwhile on the baseball diamond, Oregon State have reached No. 5 in the national rankings as they look to continue the season later this week against Cal State Fullerton. While the Beavers followed an 18-0 win over Washington State with an uncharateristic loss to the Cougs, their sweep of Cal Poly was enough to win the type of favor they needed to move up again and improve their chances of hosting a regional when the regular season wraps up.
Dive into all that and more this week on a new State of the Beavs with your host Matt Bagley. Go Beavs.
MORE: Oregon State Coach JaMarcus Shephard Praises Big Offensive Tackle Transfer
This Week's Topics
-Hear audio from JaMarcus Shephard's latest press conference as he explains the type of team he hopes to see the Beavers become in the coming months and years.
-Justin Joyner's latest pickups in the transfer portal and what they could mean for Oregon State's rebuild in men's basketball.
-Oregon State baseball have moved into the top five after a blowout win over Washington State and a sweep of Cal Poly in Corvallis.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.