State of the Beavs: Oregon State's Huge Task At Boise State, and Atkinson's 2027 Commitment

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

The Oregon State Beavers are on a two-game losing streak, bringing their record to 5-4 and delaying their qualification for bowl season. This week, they face an opponent that's been circled on their calendar for quite a while: the G6 playoff frontrunner Boise State Broncos. Are they ready for the challenge?

The football program did get some great news in the last week, however: starting quarterback Braden Atkinson has committed to the Beavers for the 2027 season, following in the footsteps of star receiver Jesse Legree.

Hear audio from JaMarcus Shephard's media availability ahead of this weekend's showdown on the blue turf as well.

All that, plus the five college football games you need to watch this weekend outside of Oregon State's matchup. Go Beavs.

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This Week's Topics:

-Matt's reaction to the Texas State loss and how the Beavers underperformed in an important conference matchup.

-Why the Beavers have found themselves on a two-game losing streak after dropping contests to Fresno State and Texas State.

-What to expect from the Broncos and why they've again been one of the top teams outside of the Power Conferences this season.

-Oregon State sophomore quarterback Braden Atkinson has signed on for a return to the program for another season in 2027. What does it mean for the team as they continue to build for the future?

-Hear the audio from JaMarcus Shephard's Monday media availability ahead of the Beavers' trip to Boise.

-The five college football games you should make time for this weekend on your watching calendar.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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