State of the Beavs: Huge Beaver Basketball Matchups This Week + Hosting Wazzu at Reser

Joe Londergan, Matt Bagley

February 22, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Michael Rataj (12) dribbles the basketball during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Things really couldn't have gone worse for Oregon State football this week with a shutout loss at Air Force. With two weeks left and two games against ranked opponents, the Beavers need an absolute miracle to reach bowl eligibility. On the bright side, both OSU basketball teams have exciting matchups this week: the men take on hated rivals the Oregon Ducks Thursday, while the women square off against UConn Monday in a battle of two of the nation's top women's hoops programs. Your host Matt Bagley breaks down all of it, plus more college football games that could pique your interest this weekend. Go Beavs.

