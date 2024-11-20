State of the Beavs: Huge Beaver Basketball Matchups This Week + Hosting Wazzu at Reser
Things really couldn't have gone worse for Oregon State football this week with a shutout loss at Air Force. With two weeks left and two games against ranked opponents, the Beavers need an absolute miracle to reach bowl eligibility. On the bright side, both OSU basketball teams have exciting matchups this week: the men take on hated rivals the Oregon Ducks Thursday, while the women square off against UConn Monday in a battle of two of the nation's top women's hoops programs. Your host Matt Bagley breaks down all of it, plus more college football games that could pique your interest this weekend. Go Beavs.
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for Sports Illustrated's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
