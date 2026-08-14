State of the Beavs: Recapping The First Days of Oregon State's 2026 Fall Camp

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

Now that the Oregon State Beavers have begun fall camp, the first signs of the program's culture under JaMarcus Shephard are beginning to reveal themselves. That's a good thing.

Over the course of the first week of the Beavers' camp, the media has heard from several of OSU's key figures for the upcoming season. The State of the Beavs crew was there to capture it all, particularly on the program's designated media day. Hear that audio on this week's new episode, including Nathan Elu, Dylan Lane, and Takarki Hickle.

Your host Matt Bagley also gives his thoughts on JaMarcus Shephard's mission ahead for the extensive rebuild. Is Oregon State ready to improve on 2025's 2-10 record. The Beavers open the new season on Saturday, September 5 against the Houston Cougars.

Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics:

-The vibes were fairly high at Oregon State's media day this past week. Matt gives his perspective after attending and hearing from several notable Beaver players. Can we see a new culture taking shape in the locker room?

-Offensive lineman Nathan Elu speaks to the improvement of the offense's communication under new offensive coordinator Mitch Dahlen.

-Linebacker Dylan Lane also spoke to the media on Friday, with a comedic cameo from Cornell Hatcher Jr. Layne transferred from Idaho this past offseason and has already started to prove his value.

-Additionally, edge defender Takari Hickle made an appearance on media day, where he noted the differences in Oregon State's conditioning program and the extensive team building the Beavers have gone through in recent months.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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