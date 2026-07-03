New Pac-12 Conference Announces Location, Format For 2027 Pac-12 Basketball Tournaments
As the new Pac-12 Conference relaunches this academic year with nine full-time members, west coast basketball fans can begin making plans for the start of 2027 March Madness.
Both the Pac-12 men's and women's basketball tournaments return to Las Vegas, Nevada this spring, hosted by the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The historic venue will host the tournaments in both 2027 and 2028.
All nine full-time members will participate, with seeding determined by regular season results. The two eight-game tournaments will be held concurrently over a five-day period. The women's games will take place earlier in the day, with the men's games following.
On March 9, 2027, the tournaments begin with play-in games between the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will receive a double-bye into the semifinals on Friday, March 12, 2027. The No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will receive a single-bye into the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 11. Both championship games are scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 13. Winners of the championship games receive the league's automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament.
For the men's tournament, the first seven games of the event will be televised via USA Network. The championship game will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+. For the women's tournament, the semifinal and final will be broadcast on The CW. Broadcast details for the earlier games of the tournament has not yet been announced, as of summer 2026.
The Pac-12 Conference relaunched on July 1, 2026 with nine full-time members after two years with Oregon State and Washington State competing in the West Coast Conference for men's and women's basketball as the league expanded. Those new full-time members are Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State.
"Bringing the next era of the Pac-12 and our basketball tournaments back to Las Vegas and the MGM Grand Garden Arena is a testament to the strength of our teams and brands," said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould in a statement. "With combined dates and new formats for both our men's and women's events, our rich basketball legacy meets transformation with exciting new energy. We look forward to creating all-new memories for our student-athletes and fans by continuing to work with great partners in MGM Resorts and the [Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority]."
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Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
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Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_