State of the Beavs: What Can Oregon State Learn From Indiana's Championship Run?
In this story:
In just a few short years, Curt Cignetti's staff at Indiana turned the Hoosiers from one of the worst Power Conference teams in the country, to a national championship. With Oregon State looking to regain relevance on the national stage, what lessons can JaMarcus Shephard and company take from the Cignetti blueprint? It's a question to be pondered on this week's State of the Beavs.
Plus, your host Matt Bagley takes a deeper look the additions that Oregon State made in the transfer portal this January, the latest on Shephard's staff changes, and the Beaver alums who are making the jump to professional football this spring.
On the hardwood, the Oregon State women landed a huge victory over Gonzaga and looked poised for one of the top seeds in the West Coast Conference Tournament. Meanwhile, the men's latest defeat at the hands of Saint Mary's will only make things harder for a team somehow still struggling to find chemistry in January.
Joining Matt this week for a discussion is Dan Raley of Washington Huskies OnSI. Raley offered his perspective on Oregon State football's hiring of Chief of Staff Ron McKeefery, who previously spent time at Alabama and Washington under Kalen DeBoer.
The start of Oregon State's baseball season is getting closer and closer. Head coach Mitch Canham spoke to media in Corvallis this past week to discuss the start of the 2026 campaign. Go Beavs.
This Week's Topics
-What the Beavers can learn from Indiana football's national championship run
-Breaking down the football team's new transfer additions, NFL draft departures, and staff changes.
-Men's & women's hoops recap
-Interview with Dan Raley of Washington Huskies OnSI, who wrote about Oregon State football Chief of Staff Ron McKeefery
-Mitch Canham's preseason presser as the season begins for Oregon State baseball.
