Oregon State Alum Michael Doctor Returns as Director of Recruiting

Months after Jonathan Smith's dismissal from Michigan State, an Oregon State alum is headed home.

Michael Doctor, Smith's Director of Recruiting in East Lansing from 2024-25, and previously Oregon State's Director of Recruiting from 2021-23, has returned to the Beavers' football program in an identical role.

In an official university press release distributed this morning, Shephard teed up a heroes welcome for the former team captain linebacker.

"It's super important to me that alumni come back to Corvallis and are given the opportunity to give back to the program that gave to them, and that's the reason why having Michael Doctor a part of this program is so important," Shephard said. "He has the best knowledge and understanding of all the fine parts of the program that allow it to run at an elite level. But he also has tremendous relationships that have been on display for years prior to now. Please welcome back Oregon State's very own, Michael Doctor."

If one were to score a soundtrack for the Tulsa native's life story, Hail to Ol' O-S-U seems necessary. After grayshirting his enrollment at Oregon State, he blossomed into a three-year starter at weakside linebacker. From 2010-14, Doctor earned 254 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 6 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble.

Following his playing days, Doctor worked behind the scenes as as a Recruiting Assistant before climbing the ladder all the way to Director of Campus Recruiting in 2019. Two years later, he became the Beaver football program's Director of Recruiting. The position typically manages a prospective recruit's experience relating to their Oregon State recruiting process: official visits, junior days & camps, communications & logistics, and more. Like many Oregon State staffers during Jonathan Smith's tenure as Oregon State head coach (2018-23), Doctor followed Smith to East Lansing in early December 2023.

In the same university press release where Shephard congratulated his new hire, Oregon State's Director of Recruiting flashed eager appreciation to return home.

"It is an honor to be back at my alma mater," Doctor said. "Oregon State holds a special place in my heart, and I am excited to help mold the next generation of Beavers."