State of the Beavs: What We Learned From The Oregon State Spring Game

Oregon State football finished their spring practice schedule with a scrimmage at Reser Stadium this past weekend. Time to talk about it on this week's State of the Beavs.

Hear audio from Beavs head coach JaMarcus Shephard's press availability following the scrimmage and his thoughts on what his team accomplished in recent weeks.

Your host Matt Bagley also gives his thoughts on how the Beavers looked in the scrimmage. The recent weeks have allowed the program to start laying a foundation, but where do they go from here? How does the program pitch itself to the next generation of talent from high school and the transfer portal?

After the football talk, put a bow on a period of heavy transition for Oregon State men's basketball with a review of what Justin Joyner has brought to Corvallis. While not much changed for the women's program, it's also a good time to take stock what's to come in the short term for Scott Rueck's team.

Meanwhile, Oregon State baseball swept Hawaii this past weekend, but an injury to star RHP Dax Whitney has put a damper on the vibe. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

- JaMarcus Shephard's reaction to his team's performance in their spring game this past weekend.

- The biggest things to note and what the fans learned about this Oregon State team from the spring game and the preceding practices.

-How does Oregon State football continue to build the program from here? Some thoughts on how the Beavers can go after the right talent.

-A last look at what the hoops programs have been able to add this spring via the transfer portal.

-Oregon State baseball needs get ready for the postseason, which is easier said than done with the injury to Dax Whitney.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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