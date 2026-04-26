Oregon State's Anthony Hankerson Signs UDFA Deal With Miami Dolphins

While no members of Oregon State's 2025-2026 football team were selected in this weekend's NFL Draft, the pathway of an undrafted free agent still remains open.

Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson signed with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

The move brings the Boynton Beach, Florida native much closer to home, where he starred at St. Thomas Aquinas High School before originally signing with Colorado to begin his college career. He played in 20 games over two seasons for the Buffaloes in 2022 and 2023.

Hankerson tranferred to Oregon State in 2024, and saw his role grow larger and larger over the course of the season due to an injury to Jam Griffin. He finished the season with 1082 rushing yards, the 19th 1,000-yard season in Oregon State history. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns that season, the sixth-highest, single-season total in the program record books.

In 2025, Hankerson became just the sixth Oregon State player to post multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He finished the year with 1,086 yards, as well as nine rushing touchdowns.

Hankerson finished his college career with a total of 2761 rushing yards and 28 rushing scores, as well as 70 catches for 369 yards and a touchdown.

Hankerson's era might not be remembered for what the team failed to accomplish on the field, but Hankerson himself established himself as a fan favorite for his production, demeanor, and leadership during his time in Corvallis.

If Hankerson were to make Miami's roster, he would join Oregon State alum and 26-year-old defensive back Alex Austin on the Dolphins. The former Beavs star will have his work cut out for him, as Miami have a bit of depth at running back currently. De'Von Achane is the team's starter, with Jaylen Wright behind him and former college stars Donovan Edwards and Ollie Gordon II waiting in the wings.

The Dolphins begin OTA offseason workouts in May with mandatory minicamp reportedly set for June 2-4.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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