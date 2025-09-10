Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire: "A lot of momentum" for Oregon State Beavers
The 2025 Oregon State Beavers football team has fought hard, but they still seek their first win.
They’ll have to fight even harder to win their next game. On Saturday, the Beavers play at top-25 ranked Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders are led by fourth year head coach Joey McGuire, who sat down with Texas Tech’s Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovanetti earlier this week.
In addition, Texas Tech made running back J’Koby Williams, running back Cameron Dickey, defensive back Brenden Jordan, and defensive back Brice Pollock available to Lubbock-area media this week.
Here are highlights from those conversations.
Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire on starting 2-0 ahead of the Oregon State matchup
“Yeah, you know, I feel good from the standpoint of what you were saying, ‘what did you expect to happen the first two games?’, it really went exactly the way we expected it to go, which is always good, because it hasn’t [always been that way], you know we’ve been in our first three years at different times, especially last year that Abilene Christian game [the Red Raiders narrowly escaped 52-51 in overtime].”
Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire on Oregon State head coach Trent Bray
“I don’t [know him], but I’m anxious to meet him, man. I hear some great things. [Offensive line coach] Clay McGuire knows a lot of their staff, being in that conference before at Washington State, and man, I hear great things about the guy and their staff. So I’m anxious to meet him. Like they’re going to come in - I can just imagine if I’m coming off that game [the Beavers’ loss to Fresno State] there’s probably disappointment, embarrassment, and we get to go in a place and ruin a hot streak - so there’s going to be a lot of momentum for them.”
Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire on what impresses him about Oregon State
“Quarterback’s really big, athletic. He won nine games last year for Duke. So it’s gonna be a great football game. [At Texas] he beat K-State, their [Texas’] last year in the Big-12. He had to start the K-State game, and I mean, highly recruited out of high school, he’s 6’5” 240 pounds, big arm, and then you turn around and you’re talking about a team that’s going to be bigger, more physical, than the two teams we played before [Kent State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff].”
Texas Tech RB J’Koby Williams on potentially seeing more snaps Saturday
“Oh, I’m really excited. Me and Cam [RB Cameron Dickey] we feed off eachother like I said, So you know we’re both ready to get in there. We’re going to prepare real good.”
Texas Tech RB Cameron Dickey on his bond with fellow RB J’Koby Williams
“Off the field? I’ll say we’re close. Like we’re pretty much brothers now. You know, we’re always hanging out with eachother outside, checking up on eachother and whatnot, yeah.”
Texas Tech DB Brenden Jordan on wearing the “green dot” listening to play calls
“It’s been good. I haven’t really struggled with it at all. It’s been just good communication between me and the coaches, giving me a little pre-snap keys, but it’s been good.”
Texas Tech DB Brice Pollock on scouting Oregon State
“They have a good one, number seven [Oregon State WR Trent Walker], he’s pretty good. Their quarterback is very experienced, so that helps them a lot. But yeah, we know this team is a lot better than the last two teams [Kent State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff], but we’re going to prepare the same way.”