Trent Bray To Oregon State Long Snapper: "I expect him to bounce back" at Texas Tech
Trent Bray's Oregon State football team is 0-2 to start the season after a loss to Fresno State last weekend that upset Beaver fans, players, and coaches alike. Nevertheless, Bray's staff were back at the next morning to prepare for upcoming trips to Texas Tech and Oregon.
Bray spoke to local media on Monday in Corvallis about his team is preparing for particularly difficult stretch of games. Watch the full media availability below.
NOTES
-"After watching the film from Saturday, you know, it was what I thought it was....Very pleased with offense and defensively how they responded and played. A lot of really good stuff. Played hard, made plays. There was encouraging things of we are the team we can be. We obviously know, you know, what led to that loss, but we got to get that cleaned up because the way we played on offense and defense was very encouraging. There's no question. Texas Tech is obviously very talented...they got skill, they got quarterback, they got offensive line, defensive players. You know, they've got a lot of talent."
-On what impressed him about the offensive performance:
"The efficiency of how they played, and that's something that we didn't have the week before against Cal. So, to see that improvement, be able to sustain a drive, is very hard to do just in general. And for them to be able to do that and and go down and put, you know, six points on the board was huge. I thought there were just a lot of great responses."
-On conversations with snapper Jackson Robertson after the game:
"We talked yesterday after the team meeting and just reminded him like we've got all the confidence in the world, and I mean we've seen him do it in game. What happened on Saturday, I don't think anyone could have ever expected or you thought would happen. But I expect him to bounce back and respond and you know do a great job on Saturday."
-On eliminating self-inflicted issues:
"We can control it. We certainly could have controlled what happened on Saturday. There's no question about that. So we got to work to eliminate the self-inflicted wounds that have plagued us the first two weeks and kept us from winning games that we should have won."
