Tight Ends Take Center Stage at Oregon State Beavers Monday Presser
One of the most important unanswered questions at Oregon State's 2025 fall camp was on the minds of reporters yesterday.
Who will start at tight end?
For months, the Beavers have had an open competition at the tight end position. New tight ends coach Will Heck - promoted from Offensive Quality Control - must choose among returning reserve tight end Bryce Caufield, Miami transfer Riley Williams, BYU transfer Jackson Bowers, and others.
Today, Coach Heck and several of his players spoke with the media. Here are highlights of their conversations with reporters.
TEs coach Will Heck on the TE room entering this season
"I really like them. Really like them. It's fun because they're all pretty talented, but in their own way, like they're pretty different. Like varieties of skill sets, and it just makes it easier and a lot of fun to be a coach. You can be creative when you have a handful of different skill sets and types of tight ends. So yeah, I think it's a pretty strong group. I think a lot of them will play and they'll play not only winning football, but complimentary football; within the room, within the offense, and within the team.
TEs coach Will Heck on Riley Williams presence & emergence
"Yeah, obviously you can't miss him out there, he's brought a pretty big physical presence out there on the field. Not only is he big, but he's got really good feet, and so he can execute all the blocks we're trying to have the tight ends execute. And then he's also a really good receiving threat, and he's pretty polished in the pass game as well in terms of route details, getting in and out of breaks, good hands, and obviously a massive target.
And then personality wise, he's not the loudest guy in the world, but you can definitely see his personality as he's been here longer - like grow and him gain comfort, socially with the guys - which is awesome, like messing around within the tight end room and all that type of stuff, which is good.
And then he's also very helpful with the young guys, and that's one thing that's really cool about the group we have is Riley has played a lot of football. Bryce [Bryce Caufield] has played a lot football. Gabe [Gabe Milbourn] has played a lot of football. So they're able to really take pull from those experiences they have and help, you know, teach and coach up the younger guys as well. So it's a pretty neat group to be a part of, just from that standpoint of players helping players."
TE Bryce Caufield on the Beavers' TE depth
"I think it's the best group we've had in a while. Yeah, I mean, since I've been here. Obviously I had played around like Teagan [Texans, Bears, and Falcons TE Teagan Quitoriano] and Luke [Packers TE Luke Musgrave]. Those are great NFL tight ends, but I think like as a whole group and how much depth we got, I think we can definitely mix it around with a bunch of different players in there."
TE Bryce Caufield on his career journey from walk-on to potential starter
"It's just been a grind. I mean, I've had my injuries. I've had my setbacks, but I've always been working. I've always been grinding. I've always been in the rotation. I've always been just right there. So I'm just taking my steps and really making the most of it."
TE Gabe Milbourn on his career growth and highlights
"I would say the support of my teammates, really just being able to depend on that brotherhood and just being able to lean on eachother, you know, make sure that I can do whatever I can to support them and that they can really support me in any way too."
TE Gabe Milbourn on his skillset
"I've been here for 5 years too, so I've got some unique input as well. If a guy really needs help with technique, being around [former Oregon State TEs coach] Brian Wozniak and [former Oregon State senior adviser] Joh Boyer, and pretty much all the coaches before, but Heck [coach Will Heck] is awesome too. And just being able to really help out with technique and everything because I know a lot about that."
TE Riley Williams on the TE competition
"It's good. Everybody's good. From Bryce [Bryce Caufield], Gabe [Gabe Milbourn], Coop [Cooper Jensen], new guys like me of course and Bowers [Jackson Bowers], to the two young ones who just came in, I mean, just learning together."
TE Riley Williams, a Portland native & Central Catholic HS alum, on returning to the Beaver State
"It's good. I like being closer to home. I mean I'm just about an hour and thirty drive from wwhere my Dad and my stepmom lives up in Portland. So it's nice being able to be like, OK, I got maybe a day or two off, let me go back home and be around my people again in a better mind state."