Top 10 Oregon State Football Games Since 2000: #4 - Beavers Hold Off #3 USC in 2006

In October of 2006, the USC Trojans arrived in Corvallis winners of 27 straight conference games. With their eyes set on a national title, the Trojans may not have been expecting a lot from OSU, who had suffered three embarrassing losses on the season.

Furthermore, it had been six years since the Beavers had actually beaten USC. But the Beavers, who had gotten some momentum going with back-to-back victories over UW and Arizona, were looking to pull off what would perhaps be one of the biggest shocks of the 2006 college football season.

First Half

The Trojans brought a blitz on the first play from scrimmage, but quarterback Matt Moore was able to step up in the pocket and connect with Sammie Stroughter, getting Oregon State into USC territory right away. After a miraculous third-down conversion that consisted of an improvised shuttle pass to halfback Clinton Polk, the Beavers kept clicking through the air. Another big reception by Stroughter set up first-and-goal at the USC nine.

A productive second-down pass to Brandon Powers gained eight yards and got the Beavers right on the doorstep. On the ensuing third-and-goal from the one, Moore improvised on a play-action rollout after seeing that nobody was open. Moore tucked it into his right arm, seeing daylight in front of him. He took a solid pop as he lunged across the goal line, easily making it in after putting his body on the line.

A 70-yard drive that had taken about five minutes off the clock, as OSU landed an early punch. After the first possession of the game, the upset bid was officially underway in Corvallis.

Knowing that a response would be important, the Trojans moved the ball well on their opening drive. After taking a sack on second down, QB John David Booty aired it out to future NFL standout Steve Smith for a 53-yard completion, setting up first-and-goal for USC, and delivering a gut-punch to the OSU defense.

However, the home crowd's mood rose back up in the blink of an eye. On the very next play, Booty had his pass intercepted by Bryan Payton, who caught the sideline and wasn't knocked out of bounds until he got to midfield. Getting the ball back from a red-zone turnover, the upset-minded Beavers looked to further build on their momentum.

USC finally answered in the second quarter, but Oregon State's gritty defense and ability to move the ball proved pivotal. After Alexis Serna hit three field goals in the second quarter, the Beavers took a 16-10 lead into the half.

Second Half

With 40,000 fans roaring behind them, the OSU defense forced a quick stop to start the second half. Then, the offense came through, with the passing game continuing to shine. After a TD pass to tight end Joe Newton, the Beavers had taken a 23-10 lead.

The third-ranked Trojans desperately needed a response, trailing by two scores in the third quarter. Instead, they went three-and-out. Standing back at his own eight, Greg Woidneck got a solid punt away that was retrieved by Stroughter at his own 35. After making a couple of quick cuts, Sammie exploded through a small opening to the middle of the field. Once he got an edge-sealing block allowing him to bounce it to the outside, there was absolutely nobody that could catch the future NFL wideout. Knowing that he was home-free, Sammie high-stepped his way into the end zone, with the Reser crowd going wild behind him. In what was one of the most iconic plays of the Pac-10 season, Oregon State had roared ahead to a 20-point lead.

The Beavers tacked on a field goal after another quick defensive stop, making it 33-10 in what was becoming a route.

But then, something finally went wrong for Oregon State. On 4th down from deep in their own territory, OSU's punter dropped the snap. He was able to pick the ball up but by that time, a Trojan defender was all over him, and the kick was blocked. One minute later, SC cashed the mistake in for a touchdown. The comeback bid was officially on for USC.

Fourth Quarter

USC forced a three-and-out on the next possession, and then their offense turned it to another gear. They scored on just three plays, with Booty finding Steve Smith on a 37-yard connection. They went for two and got it, making it a one-score game at 33-25. They would still need another two-point conversion on their next touchdown to tie the game.

After a few big stops from both sides, the Trojans got the football back at their own 20 with three minutes left. Looking to keep their championship hopes alive, Pete Carroll's offense started off with a 40-yard completion. Then, they converted on a do-or-die fourth and two in OSU territory. They eventually made their way inside the ten.

With seven seconds remaining, Steve Smith caught his second TD of the afternoon to keep USC's hopes alive. Trailing by 23 at one point, #3 USC had almost done it - now they just needed a two-point conversion.

With the ball game on the line, both head coaches looked on nervously. SC needed to convert to send this one to overtime. John David Booty took the snap from under center, and faced a left-side blitz.

He got the ball out fairly quickly, but it was batted away at the line of scrimmage by the OSU front seven, incomplete. Beaver defenders took their helmets off, and embraced one-another in celebration. After a furious rally from USC to try and keep their championship hopes alive, Oregon State had done just enough. After a failed onside kick and the ensuing kneel down, the fans at Reser rushed the field. For the first time in five years, the Beavers had beaten a top ten team.

Top 10 Oregon State Football Games Since 2000

#10 - 2013 OT Win At Utah

#9 - 2021 Beavs Outgun USC in Los Angeles

#8 - 2014 Beavers Stun #6 ASU

#7 - 2008 Thriller in the Desert

#6 - Beavs' Comeback in the 2006 Sun Bowl

#5 - James Rodgers' Fly Sweep Downs Ducks