Top 5 Wide Receivers Oregon State Will Face in 2026

The Oregon State defense will look significantly different in 2026, hoping to counter some of the more pass-heavy attacks on their roster. Making that transition tougher will be a host of strong wide receivers from opposing offenses, testing the abilities of Sailasa Vadrawale and the rest of Oregon State's secondary.

In particular, look for these five opposing wide receivers to be points of emphasis for the defense in the 2026 season.

#5: Tony Freeman, Washington State

Aug 30, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Tony Freeman (0) calls for a fair catch against the Idaho Vandals in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Beavers got a taste of the 5'8" play-maker last season, as he put together over 100 receiving yards in the two contests against OSU in 2025. Though he isn't a particularly giant deep-ball threat, Freeman is quick off the line of scrimmage, and very effective in shorter yardage situations. He had his biggest game of 2025 in the narrow loss to #4 Ole Miss, hauling in 9 receptions for 92 yards and a TD. Alongside of Oregon State transfer Darrius Clemons at wideout, and with the addition of a talented quarterback, the Beavers will want to watch out for WSU's pass attack when they play the Cougars in October.

#4: Brooks Davis, Montana Grizzlies

Nov 22, 2025; Missoula, MT, USA; Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Brooks Davis (3) carries the ball against the Montana State Bobcats during the second half at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one might come as a but of a surprise, given that Davis plays at the FCS level. However, many FBS teams will be smart enough to tell you that Montana is no opponent to take lightly (just ask 2021 Washington), and the Grizz are a team that usually possesses some talent. Brooks Davis was Montana's second-leading receiver last year as a true freshman, compiling 700 yards on 58 receptions and five TDs. This included a mammoth 10 catch, 113-yard performance against rival Montana State, who went on to win the FCS national championship. One of the keys for OSU against this traditional FCS power will be to contain the production of Brooks Davis. If they are unable to do that, Montana might have a shot to pull an upset.

#3: Coy Eakin, Texas Tech

Coy Eakin runs after a catch during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eakin played a huge role in the Red Raiders' CFP season last year, racking up 648 receiving yards and six TDs. This included a 66-yard, two-touchdown performance in their rout of BYU in the Big 12 championship game. A tall receiver with great explosiveness, Eakin has an ability to make difficult catches in tight spaces, all of which could help lead to him being drafted after this fall. Playing alongside of five-star transfer Micah Hudson, this Texas Tech passing game could be very dangerous when the Beavers host them on September 12th.

#2: Beau Sparks: Texas State

Texas State Bobcats wide receiver Beau Sparks (11) runs the ball while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles safety Dylan King (6) at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg,Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finishing top-ten in the FBS for both total receptions and receiving yards last season, Sparks put together three 100+ yard performances in 2025. He also proved to be a very formidable red zone threat with ten TD receptions, despite lacking ideal size for an elite wide receiver. Led by QB Brad Jackson, this Bobcat offense is fun to watch. Alongside of Beau Sparks, Chris Dawn Jr. also had a 1,000+ yard receiving season in 2025. Now with a year of experience under their belt working with Jackson, these two guys should be electric in 2026.

#1: Amare Thomas: Houston Cougars

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Beavers got a healthy dose of the 200-lb wide receiver last September in Houston's comeback win over OSU in Corvallis. Thomas was one of the country's biggest red-zone threats in 2025, and made a name for himself with two TD catches in their exciting bowl game victory over LSU. Now that star tight end Tanner Koziol is in the NFL, Thomas could see an even bigger role this year and, now that he's developed chemistry with QB Conner Weigman, could be one of the Big 12's best receivers in 2026.