Two Picks From Jaheim Patterson Highlight Top Oregon State Performers in WSU Win
Robb Akey's Beavers worked through a three-point win Saturday night over Washington State for their second consecutive victory.
While the Oregon State offense was able to come away with a key drive in the fourth quarter, it's the Beaver defense that deserves most of the credit for this rivalry win.
Here are the Beavers' top performers from an exciting night in Corvallis.
Anthony Hankerson
The senior halfback carried the bulk of the Beaver offense yesterday, accounting for 65% of OSU's total yards. As he has done often this season, Hank gained a lot of yards after contact and picked up positive gains on plays where he was hit at or around the line of scrimmage. He finished with 134 yards on 25 carries and scored OSU's lone TD of the game.
Taz Reddicks
Dealing with an injury after making a 12-yard reception in the first quarter, Reddicks came back in the second half and made a clutch 25-yard reception that helped spark Oregon State's winning TD drive. It was by far OSU's biggest pass completion of the night, and a Hankerson 37-yard scamper followed it on the very next play.
Shemar Meikle
The Beavers generated pressure on QB Zevi Eckhaus all night long, and the sophomore OLB was a big part of that. On back-to-back plays in the first quarter with WSU in Beaver territory, Shemar blasted through the line on blitzes and sacked Eckhaus twice in a row, forcing the Cougs to punt. Even on plays were he didn't come away with a tackle, Meikle applied steady pressure throughout the game, and was a big headache for the Cougar offense.
Aiden Sullivan
The junior linebacker continued his breakout season on Saturday, leading the Beavers with six solo tackles and a sack. His presence could be felt throughout the game, with Sullivan showing both speed and physicality to chase down run plays. With the injury to veteran Raesjon Davis, they desperately needed somebody else to step up, and Sullivan has certainly answered the call.
Jaheim Patterson
The junior safety came away with two first-half interceptions yesterday, the second one of which was deep in Oregon State territory. Patterson also finished with six total tackles and was a major part of the success OSU's secondary found against the Cougs.