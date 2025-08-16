USC Transfer Linebacker Raesjon Davis Talks Oregon State Transition
As the Oregon State Beavers continue fall camp, redshirt senior linebacker Raesjon Davis is expected to be one of the leaders of the defense after transferring from USC this past winter. Davis spoke with local media this week about his transition to Corvallis.
Also of note the Beavers' defensive player who will wear in-helmet communications has not been determined, or at-least announced to the team.
On the linebacker group three weeks into camp:
"I would say it's been going pretty well for the group. We just been really focusing on our craft. The last couple of weeks have mainly been install and then like the last couple of days have mainly just been going over the same things that we're going to do over the season and continue to build on that and make sure we don't have any flaws."
On what led him to Corvallis:
"Just looking for a new opportunity. A coach that I could have...Like because coming in from USC, I had three coaches in four years. So I wanted to be able to choose my my coaches myself and go with someone who could develop me and progress me to the next level."
On what drew him to Trent Bray:
"Coach Bray is definitely one of those guys that can get me to the next level. He's like a great coach. He's had multiple linebackers go into the NFL, especially at my size. So I feel like everything he's taught me so far that I've learned has been useful and I've been able to use it on the field as well and become a better linebacker for sure."
On working with Bray as his position coach:
"I feel like for him he doesn't show it, but it's very natural. Like he doesn't show that it's a problem for him. I feel like it's very natural for him because he was a linebacker coach. So when he coaches us, he's already on it. He knows how to talk to us. He knows how to coach us. He knows how to teach us every technique that we use. So I feel like it hasn't been a problem for him. And he he does very well."
On gelling with Dexter Foster in the middle:
"Me and Dexter, we've been getting to know each other since I met him in early January. So he's a great guy. He's very funny. We talk a lot. We able to talk to talk to each other every day. It's not nothing awkward or anything. So I feel like we're continuing to build our relationship and it's just going to progress throughout the season...Really it's just I make a play, he
makes a play, we just continue to build off that because coach Bray, we know that he doesn't want us to make any mistakes. Or if we make a mistake, it has to be full speed. So if one of us messes up, we tell each other keep going full speed. Don't let each other's head get down and continue to just build off each other and progress."
On the responsibility of being in the position group led by the head coach:
"The responsibility is like big, I would say because we're the quarterbacks of the defense basically. So, we have to get the defense aligned and adjust it to everything to all the motions and so I feel like the the role is big, but coach Bray teaches us how to, you know, get through it. Every down, every play you get the defense adjusted and then you make your calls to the coverages. And I feel like he's taught us very well how to do that. And it hasn't been like very difficult."
On the differences in communication at USC during the in-helmet communications transition:
"At USC we used like the little wristband. So, it was a lot different coming in here. Now we're learning hand signals and you just got to get used to it. I feel like we picked it up pretty fast as a group because we go through it in our unit meetings right before we go out there to practice. So, we're never like unprepared for anything. Coach Bray and the rest of the defensive staff keeps us very well prepared."
On what he has to do to show he is ready for the NFL:
"I have to continue building in my technique. And also uh using my leverage when I'm making tackles. Block destruction. That's my main things that Coach Bray preaches on. Being able to communicate, just continue to play physical as well and play fast because if you know everything that you're supposed to be doing, you would just play fast and the rest of the defense can play fast around you. So, that's the main thing he harps on is continue to work on your technique and communicate."
His favorite part about being a linebacker:
"I would say stopping a run. That's like the best part...When like their their job is to push you back and you just go forward and knock them all back, that's like the best feeling ever."
On the difference between his responsibilities and Dexter Foster's:
"I would say the roles are interchangeable. That's how coach Bray coaches us to do it. We have to learn both positions. Mainly the mike does the communicating but the will also has to communicate as well. So I feel like the roles are interchangeable and that's how coach break teaches it."