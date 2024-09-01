WATCH: Gevani McCoy's First Touchdown Pass As An Oregon State Beaver
Redshirt junior Gevani McCoy made the start at quarterback for Oregon State on Saturday as the Beavers opened the season with a win over the Idaho State Bengals. McCoy, who transferred from the University of Idaho this past offseason, finished 9-for-10 for 114 yards and a touchdown.
McCoy threw a 55-yard strike to David Wells Jr. in the third quarter for the first passing touchdown of Oregon State's season and the first touchdown of McCoy's time with the Beavers.
While McCoy's play was solid, the Oregon State running game was the focal point of their offensive attack. OSU finished with 379 total yards of rushing on the day, with Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson both went over 150 yards on the ground.
The OSU Beavers continue their season on September 7 as they travel to San Diego State.