Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Gevani McCoy's First Touchdown Pass As An Oregon State Beaver

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) calls out a play during the first half of the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) calls out a play during the first half of the game against Idaho State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Redshirt junior Gevani McCoy made the start at quarterback for Oregon State on Saturday as the Beavers opened the season with a win over the Idaho State Bengals. McCoy, who transferred from the University of Idaho this past offseason, finished 9-for-10 for 114 yards and a touchdown.

McCoy threw a 55-yard strike to David Wells Jr. in the third quarter for the first passing touchdown of Oregon State's season and the first touchdown of McCoy's time with the Beavers.

RELATED: RECAP: Oregon State Beat Idaho State 38-15 Behind Strong Rushing Attack

While McCoy's play was solid, the Oregon State running game was the focal point of their offensive attack. OSU finished with 379 total yards of rushing on the day, with Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson both went over 150 yards on the ground.

The OSU Beavers continue their season on September 7 as they travel to San Diego State.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football