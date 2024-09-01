WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Talks First Win Over Idaho State
The Oregon State Beavers will start the season 1-0 and Trent Bray has his first win as a college head coach after being promoted to the role this offseason. The Beavs' running game propelled the victory, racking up 379 rushing yards on the way to a final score of 38-15. Bray met with the media postgame to discuss the victory. Watch the full presser below.
Notes
-On a tough start for Gevani McCoy and the offense: "We had some adversity early and it was great to see the guys respond to that because it was not easy early."
-On playing both McCoy and Gabarri Johnson at quarterback: "I thought Gevani did a great job. He protected the football, he made good decisions, that was a heck of a throw to David Wells and a great catch by David Wells so we were happy with his operation of the offense and protecting the football and then Gabarri we wanted to get in and we were able to get him in and he he displayed some of the skills of why we're so excited about his future."
-Cleaning up penalties is priority after five for 59 yards.