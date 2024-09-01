Oregon State Beavers On SI

WATCH: Oregon State Head Coach Trent Bray Talks First Win Over Idaho State

Bray led the Beavers to a 38-15 win on Saturday to start the season 1-0 on The CW

Joe Londergan

Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray and Idaho State Bengals head coach Cody Hawkins shake hands at the end of the game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State Beavers won the game 38-15.
Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray and Idaho State Bengals head coach Cody Hawkins shake hands at the end of the game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State Beavers won the game 38-15. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon State Beavers will start the season 1-0 and Trent Bray has his first win as a college head coach after being promoted to the role this offseason. The Beavs' running game propelled the victory, racking up 379 rushing yards on the way to a final score of 38-15. Bray met with the media postgame to discuss the victory. Watch the full presser below.

RELATED: RECAP: Oregon State Beat Idaho State 38-15 Behind Strong Rushing Attack

Notes

-On a tough start for Gevani McCoy and the offense: "We had some adversity early and it was great to see the guys respond to that because it was not easy early."
-On playing both McCoy and Gabarri Johnson at quarterback: "I thought Gevani did a great job. He protected the football, he made good decisions, that was a heck of a throw to David Wells and a great catch by David Wells so we were happy with his operation of the offense and protecting the football and then Gabarri we wanted to get in and we were able to get him in and he he displayed some of the skills of why we're so excited about his future."
-Cleaning up penalties is priority after five for 59 yards.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football