Week 11 - Oregon State Beavers vs Sam Houston Bearkats: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Oregon State tallied its second win in a row and of the season last week against its PAC-12 opponent, Washington State, and now hosts Sam Houston State. The 0-8 Bearkats take on the Beavers as heavy underdogs, and OSU could continue its strong run into the back end of the season.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night's contest:
Sam Houston State Bearkats (0-8, 0-5 Conference USA) @ Oregon State Beavers (2-7, 1-0 PAC 12)
Date: Saturday, November 8th
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET // 7:00 p.m. PT
Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, OR
TV: The CW Network
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Oregon State -20.5 on FanDuel
Can Hankerson Go For 4th Straight 100-Yard Game
The 2024 version of Anthony Hankerson, which was seemingly lost through the first six games of the season, has come out in full force across the last three. The senior running back has exploded for 437 yards and five scores in that span, running through Wake Forest, Lafayette, and Washington State consecutively.
The Bearkats have allowed 1,713 rushing yards in just eight games, allowing over 200 yards on the ground per contest. The matchup couldn't be much better for the Beavers' rushing game, and Hankerson needs to come out with the same aggressiveness he has in the last three matchups to give Oregon State their best chance to win.
MORE: Center Van Wells Reflects on His Time With Oregon State Ahead of Senior Night
Beavers Still Searching For Passing Game
It's certainly been quite the journey for the Beavers' passing game in 2025, with the high-profile transfer of Maalik Murphy continuing to fall far short of expectations. Murphy's role was once again diminished in Week 10, throwing just three total passes and running the ball twice, all of which came late in the second half, after Gabarri Johnson started the game.
Johnson's day wasn't inspiring either, with 10 completions on 15 attempts for just 33 total yards, adding on 9 yards on the ground. With just three games to go before the season concludes, there isn't a great chance that long-term answers will be found. In the short term, the Beavers will have to navigate the increasingly fractured situation and attempt to establish a rhythm with one of their signal callers on Saturday.
MORE: State of the Beavs: Leading the Pac-2 + Basketball Season is Here
Oregon State Needs A Convincing Winning Streak
A win over FCS Lafayette and a three-point victory where Washington State made every mistake possible are from enough to call OSU's rebound under Robb Akey a success.
Sam Houston State's season has been unofficially over for a while now, and they have heavily struggled against every team they have faced so far.
Oregon State's eyes are likely on 2026, and they desperately need to finish strong to catapult themself toward, hopefully, higher standards next season. While the Bearkats aren't entirely pushovers, the Beavers must leave no doubt about who the better team is on Saturday night.
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.