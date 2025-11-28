Week 14 - Oregon State Beavers @ Washington State Cougars: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Oregon State was able to take down Washington State in their first matchup of the season a few weeks ago, and now the two sides meet again. The Beavers are looking to salvage some pride with their third win of the year, and the Cougars are fighting for a bowl game opportunity.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest:
Washington State Cougars (5-6, 0-1 Pac-12) vs. Oregon State Beavers (2-9, 1-0 Pac-12)
Date: Saturday, November 29th
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET // 3:30 p.m. PT
Location: Martin Stadium - Pullman, WA
TV: The CW Network
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Washington State -13.5 on FanDuel
Can Beavers Repeat Upset?
One of the Beavers' two wins this season came against the Cougars in Week 10, and they'll attempt to repeat their success this weekend. Oregon State enters as an underdog, but they've shown to have the Cougars' number once already this season.
Shutting down Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus will once again be an early point of emphasis for their defense, and getting running back Anthony Hankerson going again quickly will be of similar importance on the offensive side. Eckhaus' two interceptions and Hankerson's 132 yards and a score proved to be the keys to victory in the Pac-12 opener, and a continuation of both could result in a season sweep for the Beavers.
Season Finale During Coaching Carousel
With Oregon State's search for a new head coach seemingly winding down, the games seem to be taking a backseat to the overarching coaching storylines. For the current staff and players, playing with as much noise surrounding them as they are cannot be an easy feat, but they will have to look past it.
The identity of the Beavers was never truly established, so it's time for them to exhaust every possible outlet to take down the Cougars. Oregon State's roster has undergone a ton of changes this season, and this final test will likely be the last time they play together as a collective unit.
Carry Momentum Into 2026
2025 is a lost season for the Beavers - there's no question about that. With no bowl game in their future and transfer portal madness on the way, this game is likely to be an audition for many players to prove their worth for the next head coach and whatever staff he decides to bring in.
Very few aspects of the Oregon State roster, if any, are set to stay intact going into next season, and this weekend's game is all about carrying momentum into 2026. Despite being seemingly far away, a final upset victory to end a rough year could give the program some much-needed hope as they transition into the offseason.
