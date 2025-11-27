When Will Oregon State Hire A New Football Coach?
Oregon State has made progress on their search for a new head coach. Will the Beavers reel in a high-profile candidate from another part of the country? Or someone with more PNW ties?
All week, we've covered some of the most intriguing, and realistic, candidates for the job. Now, your host Matt Bagley gives his thoughts on what the Beavers' timeline could be for decision on the program's leader.
The Beaver basketball programs have also hit some speed bumps following hot starts to the season. Where do they go from here? Go Beavs.
Topics This Week
- Thoughts on the coaching search: names to scratch, finalists, and one wild card
- Hiring timeline for Oregon State football
- Men's Basketball and Women's Basketball reactions
- 5 games to watch this Thanksgiving Weekend
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
