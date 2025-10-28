Where The Oregon State Beavers Can Improve For Their Final Four Games
The Oregon State Beavers are coming off of a bye week following their first win of their 2025 campaign against Lafayette. The Beavers have just four games remaining, two of which come against Washington State. Here is where the Beavers can improve going into the final four games.
Contain Zevi Eckhaus - Twice
The Beavers will see Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus twice over the next four weeks, once at Reser Stadium and once in Pullman. Eckhaus has made multiple teams pay with his legs. Eckhaus has two rushing touchdowns in his last two games, and had his most efficient running game against Toledo, rushing 15 times for 78 yards.
If the Beavers are able to contain Eckhaus and keep him in the pocket, the Oregon State secondary could be in line for a big day. Eckhaus currently has six interceptions on the season, and has thrown two in each of his last two games.
Let Gabarri Johnson loose
Johnson shined in his relief of Murphy in the Beavers first win of the season against Lafayette. Johnson was effective using his legs, scampering for 82 yards and a touchdown on just six carries, good enough for a 13.7 YPC. Johnson was efficient through the air as well, going 7/9 on attempts for 79 yards and a touchdown.
The decision to start Johnson isn't necessarily an easy one, but with Murphy struggling throughout the year paired with the viral videos of his body language on the sidelines after being pulled from the game against Lafayette, the decision becomes a bit more clear.
Keep feeding Hankerson
Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson broke out in a big way in the Beavers win over Lafayette. The senior running back had 25 carries for 204 yards and a whopping four touchdowns. Hankerson began to pick up steam the week before the Lafayette game when turned 22 carries into 101 yards with a long rush of 16 yards. If the Beavers can create lanes for Hankerson they'll have a great chance to win all four of their remaining games.