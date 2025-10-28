Oregon State Beavers On SI

Where The Oregon State Beavers Can Improve For Their Final Four Games

Kyle Clements

Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon State Beavers are coming off of a bye week following their first win of their 2025 campaign against Lafayette. The Beavers have just four games remaining, two of which come against Washington State. Here is where the Beavers can improve going into the final four games.

Contain Zevi Eckhaus - Twice

Zevi Eckhaus dropping back for a pass
Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) drops back for a pass against the Toledo Rockets in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

The Beavers will see Washington State quarterback Zevi Eckhaus twice over the next four weeks, once at Reser Stadium and once in Pullman. Eckhaus has made multiple teams pay with his legs. Eckhaus has two rushing touchdowns in his last two games, and had his most efficient running game against Toledo, rushing 15 times for 78 yards.

If the Beavers are able to contain Eckhaus and keep him in the pocket, the Oregon State secondary could be in line for a big day. Eckhaus currently has six interceptions on the season, and has thrown two in each of his last two games.

MORE: Interim Oregon State Coach Robb Akey Noncommittal on QB Situation against WSU

Let Gabarri Johnson loose

Gabarri Johnson running in the third quarter
Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Gabarri Johnson (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images


Johnson shined in his relief of Murphy in the Beavers first win of the season against Lafayette. Johnson was effective using his legs, scampering for 82 yards and a touchdown on just six carries, good enough for a 13.7 YPC. Johnson was efficient through the air as well, going 7/9 on attempts for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The decision to start Johnson isn't necessarily an easy one, but with Murphy struggling throughout the year paired with the viral videos of his body language on the sidelines after being pulled from the game against Lafayette, the decision becomes a bit more clear.

Keep feeding Hankerson

Anthony Hankerson running one of his four touchdowns at Reser Stadium
Oct 18, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Anthony Hankerson (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Lafayette Leopards at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson broke out in a big way in the Beavers win over Lafayette. The senior running back had 25 carries for 204 yards and a whopping four touchdowns. Hankerson began to pick up steam the week before the Lafayette game when turned 22 carries into 101 yards with a long rush of 16 yards. If the Beavers can create lanes for Hankerson they'll have a great chance to win all four of their remaining games. 

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football