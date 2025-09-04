Why Oregon State's Defense Can't Overlook Fresno State's Hall of Fame Pedigree QB
Height: 6’0
Weight: 203
Class: Senior
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
High School: Brophy College Prep
Previous Schools: Temple / Rice
STATS
- Career (Temple / Rice): 796/1,327 (60%), 8,814 yards, 58 TDs, 37 INTs
- 2025 (Fresno State): 38/56 (68%), 355 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs
At a Glance
E.J. Warner brings a wealth of experience as Fresno State’s starting quarterback. His career began at Temple, where in 2022 he was named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year after setting the school record for completions (268) and becoming the second all-time leading passer behind P.J. Walker. That same season, he became just the second quarterback in Temple history to surpass 3,000 passing yards in a year.
The 2023 season brought more statistical success as Warner broke the Temple single-season touchdown record with 23 while eclipsing 3,000 yards for the second straight year. He also ranked fifth in the FBS in passing yards per game (308).
Warner transferred to Rice in 2024, where he passed for 2,710 yards and became a top-five passer in program history. After a losing season and staff turnover in Houston, he moved further west to join Fresno State under new head coach Matt Entz. The Bulldogs are currently 1–1, dropping their Week 0 opener to Kansas before rebounding with a dominant Week 1 win over Georgia Southern.
Through two games, Warner has shown flashes of his veteran traits, reflected in his 68% completion percentage. However, he has also struggled, as his stat line currently reads zero touchdowns to four interceptions.
Top Traits
Savvy
Warner has played plenty of football throughout the duration of his college career, and that experience shows on film. He consistently maintains a calm demeanor in the pocket, works through progressions, and knows where his outlets are. At the 1:25 mark in the video below, Kansas brings five rushers, one approaching unblocked with an open shot at Warner. As the defender closes in, Warner quickly shifts his eyes from downfield to his outlet in the flat, flipping the ball out for what becomes a gain of more than 30 yards as opposed to what seemed to be a sure sack.
Pocket Presence
The pocket is where Warner’s savvy is most evident. He does not flinch under pressure. At the top of his drop, he plays with a strong base, always in position to throw while calmly working through progressions. This demeanor holds even when pressure is directly in his face. Multiple times, he has delivered completions to every area of the field despite less-than-ideal pocket conditions—see the 3:45 and 5:44 marks in the video linked below.