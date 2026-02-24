State of the Beavs: Texas Trouble For Beaver Baseball + More Changes To Ducks Rivalry

Over the weekend, the Oregon State baseball team won just one of their three games at the Round Rock Classic in Texas. The Beavers are looking to find their stride as they continue their stay in the Lone Star State this week with games against Houston, Alabama, and Iowa at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

On the hardwood, both Oregon State basketball teams have two games remaining in the regular season, but have some positive momentum on their side. After roller coaster years, both teams are actually positioned well to grab favorable spots in the field of next week's West Coast Conference Tournaments. Obviously, winning the field will be easier said than done, but what needs to happen for that to come to fruition?

Meanwhile, the Oregon State football program has a Spring Game to prepare for amidst a busy offseason for the group. We also learned this week that in addition to not being part of the schedule in 2026, the Ducks and Beavers will also not play one another in 2027. Time to take a look at some of the more pressing offseason issues for Jamarcus Shephard ahead of his first season in charge of the program.

Your host Matt Bagley dives into all of it this week on a new episode of State of the Beavs. If you haven't already, consider subscribing at one of the links below. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-Thoughts on the Oregon State football spring game, scheduled for the last Saturday in April (April 25).

-What the men's basketball and women's basketball programs need to do to win their respective West Coast Conference tournaments.

-A review of what happened for the Oregon State baseball team at the Round Rock Classic and a preview of what's to come at this weekend's Frisco College Baseball Classic.

