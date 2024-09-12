7-footer Matthew Marsh Brings Size to Beavers Front Court
This offseason, the Oregon State Beavers brought in a myriad of transfers due to the mass exodus of players after a tough season in Corvallis. Multiple athletes from both Division-I as well as some Division-II schools were brought in, with Wake Forest forward/center Matthew Marsh being one of them.
Standing at 7-foot-1 and weighing 250 pounds, Marsh will be the biggest player on the Beavers this year, by both height and weight. A lob threat due to his size, Marsh is essentially a pure a play-finishing big, one who likes to stand around the rim and collect rebounds as well as score on put-back plays.
RELATED: A Quick Look at Oregon State's 2025 Basketball Offers
He played limited minutes his junior season at Wake Forest, which is likely the reason for his transfer, as he will certainly see more floor time with the Beavers this season, a team looking for answers at the center position. He averaged 1.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks in just over 10 minutes per game.
He saw more action as a sophomore, where he started 16 games of the 30 in which he played, playing 546 minutes and connecting on 88.3% of his field goals, which would have been at the top of the NCAA if not for attempt minimum requirements.
Still, he can come in for Oregon State and do what he does best: protect the rim and score when needed. His size advantage will be impactful for a team that has some height, but lacks guys with real build in the post. He is also surprisingly skilled for a big man, able to score off the backboard with decent touch in the interior.
Overall, this fit makes a lot of sense for the Beavers and for Marsh, who will be able to help grab boards for a team that finished 264th in rebounding last season. Forward Michael Rataj led the team in this category, and with him back on the roster, it's possible Oregon State could improve in this area.