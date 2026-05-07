Basketball Commit Legend Smiley Officially Signs with Oregon State

If there was such a thing as an All-Name Team, Legend Smiley would be on it.



Today Smiley - the former Seattle prep star who spent his freshman year at the University of San Francisco before transferring - officially signed with Oregon State.



As the ink dries, his move solidifies a respectable recruiting class for new head coach Justin Joyner, who added several key pieces to the Beavers' 2026-27 roster.

"Legend is exactly the type of player we want representing Oregon State University basketball," Joyner said in an official press release. "He's a Pacific Northwest guy who understands the toughness, competitiveness, and pride that come with playing in this region. Coming off a really strong year at University of San Francisco, he's proven himself against high-level competition and brings that experience into our program.

Growing up in Seattle, Smiley attended Garfield High School in the Central District, one of Seattle's most culturally diverse & impactful neighborhoods. At Garfield, Smiley honed his craft under the tutelage of Portland Trailblazers legend Brandon Roy - one of the school's most famous alumni - who has coached his alma mater's varsity basketball team across three separate coaching stints. Thanks to Roy's mentorship, Smiley and his Garfield teammates won a Washington 3A state championship in 2023. In the championship game, Smiley scored a game high 30 points. Ahead of his senior season, the rising prospect enrolled at Link Academy (Branson, MO), a boarding school known for fielding one of the nation's best prep basketball teams.

Smiley played in 33 games for San Francisco last season, and made 14 starts. Notably, he shot 42.1% from behind the arc, and torched Oregon State in last March's West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal, shooting 6-for-8 past the three point line.

His new head coach Joyner believes that penchant for perimeter shooting meshes perfectly with his vision for Oregon State Beavers basketball:



"What stands out immediately is his ability to shoot the basketball—he spaces the floor at an elite level and makes defenses pay. But beyond that, I have a great deal of trust in him as a decision-maker. He plays the game the right way, he's poised, and he consistently makes winning plays. He's also incredibly versatile on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he can impact the game in multiple roles, and defensively, he has the tools and mindset to guard different positions and compete at a high level. We're excited about what Legend brings to our team and the way he fits into how we want to play."



Smiley, who will be a sophomore this Fall, has three years of eligibility remaining.