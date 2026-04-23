Oregon State Men's Basketball 2026 Transfer Portal Roundup

With the start of the Justin Joyner era at Oregon State, the Beavers have seen a frenzy of activity in the portal over the last couple of weeks. While nearly the entirety of last season's roster has graduated or hit the portal (with one very notable exception), Joyner and his staff have acquired a lot of talent so far, and Beaver fans have a lot of reasons to be excited about 2026-27.

Outgoing Players:

Matija Samar - Guard, Next School- Undecided

A young guard from Slovenia, Samar played some quality minutes and showed flashes of skill last season as a true freshman with the Beavs. Matija provided a big boost for his side in the see-saw win over USD late in the regular season, putting up 11 points and five rebounds off the bench. He has good length at 6'6" allowing him the flexibility to play either the one or the two position. If Matija's three-point shooting improves, he can become a productive D1 guard.

Olavi Suutela - Forward, Next School- Undecided

Another young foreign-born player, Olavi showed a lot of potential in his first collegiate season. While he ended up averaging just 5.5 points and three rebounds as a freshman under Wayne Tinkle, he demonstrated versatility in his game, with the ability to both be a force inside and step back and hit from deep. A 6'10" player looking for his next destination, Suutela should make a good addition to any D1 program.

Dez White - Guard, Next School- Temple

Dez has been a lethal outside shooter in his college career, and he should make an excellent addition to the Owls next winter. Last year with the Beavs he shot 38% from deep, and was frequently in double figures. White played a giant role in the Beavers' nail-biting WCC tournament victory over San Fran, where he shot 6-8 from beyond the arc.

Stephen Olowoniyi - Forward, Next School-Undecided

Though he hardly played in his junior season with Oregon State, Stephen certainly has the ability to impact a game. The 6'8" forward from Australia averaged 14 points and seven boards in his sophomore season with Southern Indiana, and could make an impact in his final year of eligibility.

Gavin Marrs - Center, Next School-Saint Joe's

A 7-footer from the state of Washington, injuries hampered much of his time at Oregon State. A former three-star recruit, Gavin is looking for a fresh start at Saint Joe's.

Yaak Yaak - Forward, Next School-Undecided

A 6'11" Forward/Center hybrid, Yaak had more of an impact for the Beavers last season than his stats would indicate. He provided some key plays off the bench, such as scoring seven points in just nine minutes in the conference tournament win over San Fran. Last season was his first year playing D1, and there is definitely upside for Yaak going into his senior season, wherever he ends up.

Keziah Ekissi - Guard, Next School-Undecided

This departure is going to sting a bit for the Beavs. Though he played limited minutes as a true freshman behind Josiah Lake, Kez showed tremendous potential in some of his outings last season, especially late in the year. He is a very good athlete with solid court vision, and he likely has the potential to be a starting D1 point guard.

Johan Munch - Center, Next School- Undecided

Though he wasn't always consistent last year for Wayne TInkle, the Dane certainly demonstrated an ability to be an effective big man. Munch hit double figures many times for the Beavers last season, and had back-to-back 19-point games late in the year. With two years of eligibility remaining, Johan should have a bright D1 future going forward.

Noah Amenhauser - Center, Next School-Undecided

Standing at 7'2," Noah displayed quality moves and touch around the rim last season. With so many bigs in the rotation, it was difficult to establish consistent play. But Amenhauser has proven effective in his three division one seasons, and should be an intriguing prospect in the portal.

Ja'Quavis Williford - Guard, Next School-Undecided

Rated 87 out of high school, Williford has played sparingly the past two seasons but gained experience at the D1level. A 6'7" small forward, he should be able to find a program that fits.

Isaiah Sy - Forward, Next School-Undecided

The frenchman had a successful junior campaign with Oregon State, regularly scoring in double figures and proving effective on the defensive end as well. Isaiah is a good player who stands at 6'7," and he should end up playing at a quality D1 program.

Incoming Transfers

Daniel Freitag - Buffalo Transfer, PG, Rising Junior

One of two four-star transfers that coach Joyner has acquired, Freitag is coming off a tremendous season with the Bulls. Averaging 20 points and four assists in his sophomore season, Daniel was one of the most sough-after mid-major players in the entire portal. Playing alongside of WCC First-Teamer Josiah Lake, the Beavers appear to be shaping up very well at point guard.

Jackson Rasmussen - Idaho Transfer, Forward, Rising Sophomore

The former number one overall prospect from the state of Idaho, Rasmussen was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2025-26. In his first collegiate season, he averaged 14 points and five rebounds per contest with the Vandals. With the departures of Isaiah Sy and Dez White, Jackson is a big pick up who is expected to play a big role for the Beavers in coach Joyner's first season.

Legend Smiley - San Francisco Transfer, Forward, Rising Sophomore

Beaver fans learned about Legend in the WCC conference tournament last month when he shot 6-8 from deep against OSU and kept the Dons in the game. A rising sophomore from Seattle, Smiley is a spot-up shooter who came on particularly strong towards the end of last season. He is a very young player who has a lot of time to continue to grow, and he is a great addition at the two/three position along with Jackson Ramsussen.

Dennis Evans - Grand Canyon Transfer, Center, Rising Sophomore

A former four-star recruit with a 96 composite rating out of high school, Evans has been hampered by injuries in his first few collegiate seasons, and has been granted medical redshirts. Standing at 7'2," Evans averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks per game as a senior in high school, and was ranked as the fifth overall prospect out of the state of California. Evans has a ton of upside, and this is a big pickup for the Beavs at center.

Xavion Staton - BYU Transfer, Center, Rising Sophomore

Staton is rated as a four-star transfer, and he had offers from the likes of Michigan, Arizona and Kansas out of high school. The 2025 Las Vegas Gatorade Player of the Year at Sierra Vista, Xavion has been praised by scouts for his excellent rim-protecting abilities and mobility for a guy of his size. Staton didn't play much last season at BYU, largely due to his weight being unfit for the physicality of the Big 12. But it was only his freshman season, and as he gets bigger, Staton could be a star center for Oregon State.

Deshawn Gory - Fresno State Transfer, Small Forward, Rising Sophomore

A talented young player with great athleticism, Gory averaged 14 points and six rebounds last season for the Bulldogs as a freshman. Despite struggling from three-point range last year, Deshawn showed great scoring abilities, hitting double figures regularly and putting up 31 points against New Mexico. If his outside shooting improves, he has all the potential to become a star two/three combo player.