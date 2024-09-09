Damarco Minor Is a Real Scoring Threat for Oregon State Basketball
Before transferring to Oregon State, point guard Damarco Minor had an excellent career at SIU-Edwardsville, where he was first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference as a junior, averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Though his efficiency wasn't great – shooting 39.1% from the field and 31.1% from three – what really stood out was his rebounding acumen.
The thing about his rebounding that really pops off the page is that Minor stands at just 6-feet and weighs 190 pounds. Being able to attack the glass at this size is an indication of the motor that Minor has in his game.
His weight compared to his height also means he has a bit of a bulldog build; he's a guy that can play bully ball with his frame given his low-to-the-ground style when handling. He's also a quick guard that likes to occasionally attack the basket (25.5% of his shots come at the rim).
His real skill is in transition, however – he ranks in the 71st percentile in efficiency on such possessions according to Synergy Sports. He creates for himself in all facets, however, not just in transition, as he took 80.1% of his shots off the bounce last season, which put him in the 98th percentile in this category.
This will be an important skill to have on the floor for the Beavers this year as they try to figure out their offense. Having someone that can get his own look will be very important as this Oregon State team establishes its identity, especially when trying to score the ball.
Given the lack of returners and overall experience, landing any player that has two years of Division-I basketball under his belt and is an influx of scoring prowess could have a major impact on this roster. Despite his playing at a lower level of D-I, it will still be a major benefit to have his ball handling ability and pull-up skill.