Justin Joyner is Oregon State's New Men's Basketball Coach

The Oregon State Beavers made headlines Wednesday when they announced the hiring of Michigan Wolverine assistant Justin Joyner to become the next head coach of the Beavers mens basketball team. Joyner comes from Michigan to replace coach Wayne Tinkle, who spent 12 seasons in Corvallis as coach of the Beavers.

Joyner should have no problem recruiting top talent to Corvallis. The new Beavers coach spent seven seasons on the west coast as an assistant at Saint Mary's where he worked under coach Randy Bennett. While with the Gaels, Joyner helped SMC to a 171-60 record.

Joyner has spent the last two seasons with the Wolverines working under coach Dusty May. Michigan has been elite in the two seasons Joyner has spent in Ann Arbor, going to the sweet 16 last season and holding a 29-2 record this season as they await their opponent in the Big Ten tournament.

Feb 19, 2022; Moraga, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels assistant coach Justin Joyner during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The move comes relatively quick for Oregon State and athletic director Scott Barnes. The Beavers men's basketball team’s season ended at the hands of Gonzaga just days ago, and the program now has a new leader.

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes praised Joyner in a statement given in Corvallis.

"Our move to the new Pac-12 demands a leader like Justin who has an unmatched commitment, passion and energy. Justin will build a men's basketball program all of Beaver Nation will be proud of.”

Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) talks assistant coach Justin Joyner during the first half against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joyner’s journey to bringing Oregon State back to the NCAA tournament wont be an easy one. In an interview with radio host John Canzano, former Beaver head coach Wayne Tinkle revealed that Oregon State is in “seventh or eighth” in the WCC in terms of NIL revenue-sharing. With Oregon State now moving back to the rebuilt Pac-12, Joyner will need financial backing to bring in prospects and players he deems suitable to play in Corvallis.

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to coach Oregon State Men's Basketball," Joyner said in a statement released by OSU athletics. "Joining an athletic department that aligns with my beliefs and values is a dream come true. I am very thankful to Athletic DirectorScott Barnes and President Murthy for this special opportunity. My wife Tracy and our daughter Weslee are excited to ingrain ourselves into the University and the Corvallis community whole heartedly. I come to Oregon State ready to empower our student athletes to chase greatness both on and off the court. Go Beavs!"

Joyner will be introduced in a press conference on Monday.

