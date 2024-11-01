Liutauras Lelevicius Granted Eligibility Ahead of 2024-25 Season
Oregon State guard Liutauras Lelevicius, whose eligibility was in question until recently, was granted full ability to play for the Beavers during the 2024-25 season this week, according to the NCAA. The news came down on October 31, and is a nice development for a team that will rely on new players a lot this season.
The Lithuanian guard, one of many international players on the Oregon State roster, will have three years of eligibility to play collegiate basketball for the Beavers. An overseas phenom that had impressive performances in the FIBA U20 and U19 tournaments over the last couple of years, Lelevicius adds a lot to a team that needs depth at the guard position.
In 2023, at European Championships for FIBA U20, he had a host of great games, including two 20-point performances against Poland (20) and Belgium (21). An good shooter, Lelevicius is typically used as a spot-up threat, as 82.3% of his jumpers came off of catch-and-shoot looks according to Synergy Sports. A big guard standing at 6-foot-7, Lelevicius has also played a bit of time as a pick-and-roll ball handler, running the offense off of his dribble. However, this is not his main strength.
Known also for scoring in transition, Lelevicius also brings athleticism to the Beavers in his long stride and ability to run the floor. Whether he is spotting up from deep, cutting to the rim, or attacking the basket, his efficiency overall has been solid. He's also a multi-positional player that can hold down the guard and wing spots, though he fits best as an off-ball shooting threat.
As a passer, he had a 1.15 assist/turnover ratio at Lietkabelis Panevezys, which can be improved upon, but at least shows his vision to an extent. Again, he is less of a lead initiator and more of a wing that can occasionally make plays. For Oregon State, he likely won't be asked to play out of position too often.
His first opportunity for minutes will come on November 4 when the Beavers host Utah Tech.