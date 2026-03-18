New Oregon State Basketball Coach Justin Joyner is Ready to Recruit

New Oregon State men's basketball head coach Justin Joyner is a busy Beaver.

On Monday, he introduced himself to Beaver Nation with a press conference. On Tuesday, Joyner spoke 1-on-1 with Portland-area independent columnist John Canzano. Now, his focus returns to the Michigan Wolverines, who boast the top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament Midwest region.

When his current employer's title run reaches an end, Joyner will officially start working for his future employer in Corvallis. The first item on his agenda is glaringly obvious: recruiting.

Clearly, the Beavers' new coach has a recruiting philosophy. Back on Monday, Joyner confidently told 247Sports' Angie Machado about embracing the new Pac-12 Conference and potentially growing the program's revenue streams.

"It [NIL] just is what it is. Obviously I think it's really important that we have such a good administration that is going to be at the forefront of this and attacking this. We have great supporters. We have people that care about Oregon State men's basketball. For us, just like anything, we have to attack it from a fundraising standpoint. We can't hide from it. You have to embrace what it is, we have to adapt, and I think we have the team willing to do that here."

Later on Monday, Beavers Sports Network personality Ron Callan asked Joyner to detail his own recruiting saga as the starting point guard at Bay Area powers De La Salle HS (Concord, CA) in the early aughts. While Joyner never received an offer from the orange & black, he explained that he'd eyed this coaching job for years, and in the process delivered an effective pitch for tomorrow's recruits.

"Fortunately for me, I went to UCSB [UC Santa Barbara] and was around some great leaders, and had a great college basketball experience, but Oregon State was always on the radar as one of those jobs that if it ever opened, like, it would be a bit of a gold mine. I love the fact that there's a campus feel, like we have a college town here. It's an opportunity for us to retain our players. It's an opportunity for us to recruit a holistic individual. I think with the facilities - I've been blown away with the facilities and the opportunity - we have to continue to build on what Coach Tinkle has built here so far."

Before he makes that pitch, Oregon State's next head coach needs to make another pitch: please stay. Transfer portal turnover plagued the final years of the Wayne Tinkle era, and Joyner told 247Sports' Spencer Newell about the need to retain talent on the roster.

"I've been reaching out to them [current players] via text and talked to a couple of them on the phone. I just met with them a couple of hours ago and it's been great. Obviously in today's climate, it's hard to predict what's going to happen from a retention standpoint. The one thing I was made sure they understand is that this a partnership. We as a staff are going to want what's best for them regardless of if it's with us, or if it's with someone else. I will say in meeting with that group, it was great to see the focus and togetherness and the concentration. It seems like a team that's really bonded and come together in a great way. So the culture here I think is strong, and we've got figure out what's best for Oregon State men's basketball moving forward and what's best for the student-athletes moving forward."

Like a great point guard, Joyner knows the play. Now, he just needs to execute it.