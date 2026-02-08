Oregon State Challenged Gonzaga, But Lost Momentum in the Second Half

The Oregon State Beavers men's basketball team saw their season take another step backwards as they dropped an 81-61 decision to Gonzaga at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis on Saturday night. With the loss, the Beavers fell to 6-7 in WCC play and 13-13 overall.

The Beavers kept it close through the first 20 minutes, going into the halftime break down 38-34. The Bulldogs were able to get anything they wanted offensively thanks to Graham Ike, who had 19 points in the first half for Gonzaga.

Feb 7, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Wayne Tinkle reacts to a play during the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Gill Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Coming out of the halftime break, there was reason to believe the Beavers could mount a comeback. Gill Coliseum was rocking and had an attendance higher than any other men's basketball game this season, and the Beavers had plenty to build off of after the first half, but Gonzaga would continue to feed Ike and let him go to work. Gonzaga would end up out-rebounding Oregon State 30-21.

Ike finished with 35 points, which was a career high for him. Coach Wayne Tinkle let his frustrations be felt in his post game comments.

​“The bigs did not join the fight with us,” Tinkle said following the loss.

Feb 7, 2026; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers center Yaak Yaak (4) is congratulated by guard Matija Samar (26) on a three-point basket in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Gill Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

There were some positives to take from the Beavers' loss to Gonzaga. Beavers forward Yaak Yaak saw his first meaningful minutes since January and was able to compile 11 points. Guard Isaiah Sy added on 13 points, and junior Dez White was able to put up 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half.

Gonzaga pulled away in the second half behind a 15-3 run that put the game out of doubt. Oregon State would end the game having shot 44 percent from the floor.

The Beavers will have to dust themselves off and in a hurry, as they will turn around and travel down the I-5 freeway to battle San Francisco on the road. The Dons host the Beavs on Thursday, February 12

