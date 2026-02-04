State of the Beavs: 3 Takeaways From The Transfer Portal Window

The month of January has come to a close and the Oregon State Beavers have made a strong rebuilding effort heading into the first year of the JaMarcus Shephard era.

That being said, there's still plenty to do make sure that the program is in a good place before spring football begins - given what was lost and what the last staff produced. Your host Matt Bagley dives into what that entails and the biggest lessons from the first year of the altered portal window with Director of Recruiting Michael Doctor now in place on Shephard's staff.

Outside of football, both of the Oregon State basketball programs are on winning streaks to start the month of February. Bagley takes a look at the things that have made the Beavers successful on the hardwood in the last week, notably Kennedie Shuler's incredible run of form in the West Coast Conference. Shuler recently grabbed another West Coast Conference Player of the Week honor, leaving Scott Rueck impressed with his latest star guard to make an impact on the program.

Also, Oregon State's highly anticipated baseball season begins in a matter of days. The Beavers open the campaign against Michigan on Friday, February 13 in Surprise, Arizona. Hear from Mitch Canham's latest media availability as he answers questions about what the Beavers have in front of them moving forward. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-3 takeaways from the January transfer portal window for college football.

-What is and what should be on the agenda for the Oregon State football program this February.

-Both Oregon State basketball squads are ready for the last month of the season with plenty riding on a late surge through the remaining competition.

-Audio from Mitch Canham's most-recent media availability.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

