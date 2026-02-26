Oregon State Defeat San Diego in OT For Second Time This Season

Oregon State defeated the San Diego Toreros on Wednesday night 92-82, claiming their second win over USD this season and their second overtime win this season.

All five of Oregon State's starters scored in double figures in the win. Johan Munch led the Beavers in scoring with 19, nailing eight of his 12 field goal attempts. Isaiah Sy also notched a double-double, scoring 16 points with 12 rebounds. Josiah Lake II also impressed with 15 points and nine assists on the night.

Defensively, the Beavers warded off an exceptional night from USD's Toneari Lane, who led all scorers with 24, including five made threes.

In the first half, the Beavers demonstrated a noticeable advantage in the frontcourt, outrebounding the visitors by a margin of 21-11. OSU allowed just six points in the paint against the Toreros in the opening 20 minutes. The Beavers entered the halftime break with a lead of 35-32.

San Diego hit their stride from beyond the arc in the second half, hitting 12 three-pointers on 20 attempts. The USD bench led the way with 21 points, while Oregon State's bench scored only two points in the second half.

Oregon State led by eight points with 49 seconds remaining. In those remaining 49 seconds, San Diego outscored Oregon State 12-4 to force overtime, connecting on four contested three-pointers.

In overtime, the Beavers benefitted from clutch free throw shooting, going 7-for-9 from the line. San Diego made just two field goals in overtime on 11 attempts.

The win moves Oregon State to 16-14 overall with a 9-8 record in West Coast Conference play.

Oregon State will make a trip to the Bay Area to close the regular season, playing at Santa Clara on Saturday, February 28. Tipoff in that contest is set for 5 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network. The Beavers are seeking one of the top four spots in the WCC Tournament, which would get them an automatic spot in the quarterfinals.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify