Oregon State MBB Hope To Follow Up Gonzaga Win At San Francisco Saturday Night
Oregon State Beavers (14-5, 4-2 WCC) vs. San Francisco Dons (15-5, 5-2 WCC)
Date: Saturday, January 18
Time: 7 PM PT // 10 PM ET
Location: The Sobrato Center - San Francisco, California
TV: ESPN+
Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State Beavers will face the San Francisco Dons on Saturday for the first time since the 1968-69 season.
Now up to 14 wins on the season, OSU have their highest win total since their run to the Elite Eight in 2021. Their latest win was one of the program's most memorable in the last half decade: a 97-89 overtime victory over Gonzaga in front of a sellout crowd.
"[Gonzaga] had some unbelievable performances. They manhandled us on the boards, but our guys found a way to pull it out," Tinkle said of Thursday night's victory. Gonzaga grabbed 41 rebounds, while the Beavers pulled in 28. Generally though, OSU have done a decent job this season of winning the rebounding battle. They have allowed the fewest opponent rebounds in the WCC so far this season with 538 and have an average rebound margin of +4.7 (#3 in the WCC).
If the Beavers can again control possession for the majority of Saturday's game, it will go a long way in slowing down WCC leading scorer Malik Thomas. The San Francisco guard has a whopping 405 points through USF's first 20 games, averaging 20.3 points per game. Thomas also poses a threat on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 2.1 steals per game.
Currently 1.5 games back from league leaders Saint Mary's and half a game behind San Francisco, a win on Saturday would put the Beavers one step closer to the top of the WCC.
